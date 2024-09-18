Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: When veteran actress credited Javed Akhtar’s first wife Honey Irani for her healthy relationship with Zoya and Farhan Akhtar

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is celebrating her 74th birthday today, i.e. September 18. On this special occasion, we’re revisiting a heartfelt revelation made by her in an old interview. The actress had once credited her husband Javed Akhtar’s wife Honey Irani for her healthy relationship with Zoya and Farhan Akhtar.

During a conversation with Twinkle Khanna in 2021 on the Tweak India YouTube channel, Shabana Azmi revealed that her parents were not in favor of her relationship with Javed Akhtar. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani reasoned that it was tough as he was a married man and had children.

The veteran actress had thus asserted why people shouldn’t speculate. “It's difficult enough for the people involved, and then just for gossip's sake. And obviously, people are going to say, ‘You call yourself a feminist and then how have you got yourself in this situation?’,” she mentioned.

Azmi continued by emphasizing how she had a choice back then to explain her point of view and justify her action. However, she didn’t do that and maintained a silence, considering it would lead to more speculations and gossip about the steps taken by her. She had faith in the fact that people would come to know, and that is exactly what happened.

Furthermore, Azmi credited Javed Akhtar’s wife Honey Irani for never "poisoning" her kids, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, against her. "She could have been really generous, and she would have been justified… But she never, never did that. In fact, she sent the children with us to London when they were really young, and that became a bonding, and it's to her credit, and Javed's credit, and my credit that we have such a healthy relationship with Zoya and Farhan,” she said.

Shabana and Javed got married in 1984. The two never had kids.

On the work front, Shabana Azmi was last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Her pairing alongside Dharmendra received significant attention and love from the fans. She will be next seen in Manish Malhotra’s directorial Bun Tikki alongside Zeenat Aman.

