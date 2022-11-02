Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 5 reasons why fans are waiting for Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki's release next year

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. In his career, the actor made a special place in the hearts of people. Right from his first film Deewana, released in 1992, to Zero in 2018, his fan following has only increased. Well, after Zero which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the actor took hiatus, and now, he is all set to make a comeback. In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to rule the box office with not one or two but three releases. The fans are also eagerly waiting to see him in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Pathaan also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be releasing in January 2023. It has already created a lot of excitement. Amid this, today is the actor’s birthday and on this day, let’s check out the reasons why fans are waiting to see him eagerly on-screen.

Pathaan

The action thriller is written and directed by Siddharth Anand. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly playing a RAW agent and his character's name is Feroz Pathaan. He shared several pictures related to the film on his social media handle. Recently, he shared a shirtless picture which made his fans go gaga over him. To note, the film is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023. This will be his third collaboration of him with Deepika after Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express. Reportedly, Salman Khan is also making a cameo reprising his role as Avinash from the Tiger franchise. According to speculations, the trailer of the film will be released. The teaser is already out and it has been loved by fans.

Jawan:

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan. The upcoming comedy entertainer is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee. Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut as the female lead of Jawan. Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is making a special appearance in the film. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer features National Award-winner Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. Jawan will be releasing in theatres on June 2, 2023. Reportedly, the actor is expected to play a dual role of both father and son in Jawan. Reports also suggest that Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara have been paired opposite each of Shah Rukh Khan's avatars.

Dunki:

His third release is Dunki. Shah Rukh officially announced this film in April this year and wrote, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.” Taapsee Pannu is also in the film and this is the first time she is working with him. The reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal is playing a pivotal role in the much-awaited film. Dunki is slated to hit the theatres in December 2023.

Stardom:

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on-screen after four years. Despite that, his stardom has not decreased as fans love him immensely.

Reel and Real:

Shah Rukh Khan has essayed various different characters on-screen throughout the years and has been hailed for it. But it is his real-life role as a dear husband and doting father that he is most adored by his fans.

