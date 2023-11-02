Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: Ajay Devgn wishes ‘Jawan and fabulous’ superstar; Kiara Advani, Juhi Chawla, others send love

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today, and fans can’t keep calm. Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the Dunki star, and even celebrities from the film industry such as Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Sonu Sood, Raj Kundra, Jawan director Atlee and others have extended lovely wishes to the superstar.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

On Thursday morning, Ajay Devgn took to his social media and shared a still of Shah Rukh Khan from his film Jawan. In a short yet sweet note, Ajay wished him by writing, “Here's to another fantastic year of being Jawan and fabulous! Happy Birthday @iamsrk.” Kajol wrote, "Wish u a Supercalifrangilistic yearr ahead... I know it's gonna be a goodone! @iamsrk."

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani wrote, “Happy Birthday King Lots and lots and lots of love.” Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture with Shah Rukh, and tweeted, “Happy birthday @iamsrk sir! Keep shining. Big love and respect always.” Kareena Kapoor Khan also showered love on King Khan.

Juhi Chawla writes about her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla, who has worked with Shah Rukh in a number of films such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, Yes Boss, Duplicate, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and others, reflected on their friendship over the years.

Sharing several still of them from their past films, Juhi wrote a hilarious caption that read, “500 trees for a friendship , that is beyond words ..... beyond time .... and sometimes beyond my understanding (laughing emojis) ..!!! Happy Birthday ShahRukh ....!!! Lots of love Jay and Juhi .” Check out her post below!

Jawan director Atlee shared a picture with King Khan and wrote, “Happy birthday to my dearest @iamsrk sir Love u sir,” while Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra dropped their picture together and wrote, “Happiest and healthiest birthday to the best of the best.” Raj Kundra, Sonu Sood, Sophie Choudry and others also penned heartfelt notes.

Shah Rukh Khan greeted fans waiting outside his house Mannat at midnight on his 58th birthday. He was seen posing with folded hands, and he also blew kisses to his fans. As he struck his signature open-arms pose, his fans went berserk.

Here’s wishing Shah Rukh Khan a very happy birthday!

