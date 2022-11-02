Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and more shower King Khan with 'love'

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his birthday today. Popularly known as the King of Bollywood, made his debut in the film industry with the 1992 film, Deewana, co-starring Divya Bharti, and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. On his birthday, social media is flooded with warm wishes from his fans, friends, and loved ones. Even Bollywood celebrities have been sharing wishes for Shah Rukh on social media. From Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and Ananya Panday, to Madhuri Dixit, many others poured in love to King Khan.

Katrina Kaif, who has starred in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of the actor. She wrote: "@iamsrk ingenious, enigmatic, iconic... celebrating u." Anushka Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, wished Shah Rukh and wrote: "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh! Wishing you love and light always!" Kriti Sanon also shared a picture with SRK and wrote: "Happiest birthday to the man who made me believe in love."

Shilpa Shetty wrote: “Happiest Birthday to my first reel and real hero! Wishing you greeaaat health, even more success, and all the good things the kaaynaat has to offer, Pathaan Saab!” Ananya Panday shared a throwback childhood photo with SRK and added: “Happy birthday @iamsrk best ever!!!!” While Madhuri Dixit wrote: “Happy Birthday Shahrukh. To the warmest person I have ever met with a big heart, determination and grace. May this year bring you stupendous success, prosperity and happiness.”