Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and more shower King Khan with 'love'
Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, is celebrating his birthday today and many Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to wish him.
Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his birthday today. Popularly known as the King of Bollywood, made his debut in the film industry with the 1992 film, Deewana, co-starring Divya Bharti, and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. On his birthday, social media is flooded with warm wishes from his fans, friends, and loved ones. Even Bollywood celebrities have been sharing wishes for Shah Rukh on social media. From Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and Ananya Panday, to Madhuri Dixit, many others poured in love to King Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday wishes by Bollywood celebs
Katrina Kaif, who has starred in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of the actor. She wrote: "@iamsrk ingenious, enigmatic, iconic... celebrating u." Anushka Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, wished Shah Rukh and wrote: "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh! Wishing you love and light always!" Kriti Sanon also shared a picture with SRK and wrote: "Happiest birthday to the man who made me believe in love."
Shilpa Shetty wrote: “Happiest Birthday to my first reel and real hero! Wishing you greeaaat health, even more success, and all the good things the kaaynaat has to offer, Pathaan Saab!” Ananya Panday shared a throwback childhood photo with SRK and added: “Happy birthday @iamsrk best ever!!!!” While Madhuri Dixit wrote: “Happy Birthday Shahrukh. To the warmest person I have ever met with a big heart, determination and grace. May this year bring you stupendous success, prosperity and happiness.”
Farah Khan, on the other hand, who shares a close bond with Shah Rukh shared a montage video on her Instagram handle and wrote: "Mine!! my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend.. thank you for all that you are." Apart from them, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vaani Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and others also wished SRK.
Shah Rukh Khan's work front
On the work front, SRK will be seen next in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Rajkummar Rao's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara in the lead.
