Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Ayushmann Khurrana, Mrunal Thakur & Dabboo Ratnani pour in sweet wishes

Birthday greetings and wishes have already started pouring in for The Baadshah of Bollywood as he turned a year older today. As soon as the clock ticked 12, actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for Shah Rukh Khan on his special day. He shared a picture with SRK and wrote, “Happy Birthday Shah sir. Aap aur apka parivaar salaamat rahe. Nikli hai dil se yeh dua!” Even the famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani and Mrunal Thakur took to their respective social media accounts and poured in good wishes for King Khan.

Sharing a solo picture of SRK, Dabbboo wrote, “Today & Everyday, Just Be YOU. As You Are Perfect Happy Birthday Shah. Lots of Love, Luck & Laughter.” Toofaan actress also shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 56, today, and wrote, “Happy Birthday SRK”. The superstar’s fans have also gathered in huge numbers outside his residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai’s Bandra. His house has been decorated with lights. Shah Rukh's birthday this year comes ahead of Diwali, which is on November 4. SRK’s son, Aryan Khan's birthday falls on November 13.

Click HERE to see Dabboo Ratnani's post.

Recently, a source told a leading portal that SRK was planning to keep celebrations muted for his birthday, Aryan's birthday, and Diwali. Earlier today, there were visuals of bouquets and gifts from well-wishers making their way into Mannat ahead of SRK’s birthday. The source also added, "SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support."