Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Badshah makes starry appearance outside Mannat; greets fans in trademark style

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar is celebrating his 58th birthday today (November 1, 2023, Wednesday). As expected, the Pathaan star stepped outside Mannat at 12 AM today to meet his fans, leaving them absolutely star-struck. Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans in his trademark style, while the crowd screamed 'Happy Birthday' in ecstasy.

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat on his birthday

As expected, the Bollywood superstar stepped out of Mannat at 12 AM on his birthday to meet his fans and admirers, who were gathered outside his residence to meet him once. Shah Rukh Khan, who is clearly overwhelmed with all the love pouring in, thanked the crowd with folded hands. The Pathaan star actor greeted the fans in his trademark style, leaving them in deep excitement.

King Khan looked handsome as always in his brand-new clean-shaven look, as he was spotted outside Mannat on his birthday. He opted for a solid jet-black t-shirt and a pair of camouflage trousers for the special occasion. Shah Rukh Khan completed his look with his signature semi-long hairdo, a black cap, a pair of black sunglasses, and some statement bracelets, and a watch.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's pictures and videos from Mannat, below:

ALSO READ: ‘Love you the most’: Suhana Khan wishes father Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday with heartfelt posts