Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Chak De India to Dear Zindagi; 5 movies where King Khan was all about hope

Shah Rukh Khan - the name itself needs no introduction. After all, it is not just a name but an emotion. Shah Rukh, who made his debut with the 1992 release Deewana, has not managed to rule millions of hearts but he has also taught us how to romance. SRK also referred to as King Khan has never shied away from experimenting with his roles. While he went on to leave everyone in awe with his stint in a negative role in movies like Baazigar, Darr etc, Shah Rukh Khan also went on to emerge as the romance king.

In his career of around three decades, SRK has given us several blockbuster movies. From romance to comedy, family drama to romantic comedy, sports drama etc, the superstar is known to have excel in each genre. Amid this, while Shah Rukh is known as the king of romance, he has also turned out to be our favourite teaser who taught us about hope and strength along with giving important life lessons to deal with the difficult times of our lives. So, while the world is already going through a tough time given the COVID 19 pandemic, on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday this year, we bring you five of his movies that speak volumes about not giving up in life.

My Name Is Khan

The 2010 release, starring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, My Name Is Khan has several beautiful moments which managed to touch millions of hearts. SRK played the role of Rizwan Khan who had the kindest heart and was unfazed by the hate and prejudice around him. While he almost had the world against him, Rizwan made sure not to give up on humanity and not just went on to keep his promise but also won hearts with his honesty and innocence.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

When life throws endless stressful situations, we all need that one person who can just help us forget all the stress and teach us to smile all over again. And this is exactly what Shah Rukh Khan aka Aman Mathur was seen doing in the 2003 release Kal Ho Naa Ho. While Preity Zinta aka Naina and her family are seen having their share of struggles, Aman comes as their knight in the shining armour and taught everyone the mantra of “living each day with a mantra as there might not be another tomorrow”. The movie was all about finding happiness in small things and the title track beautifully got hold of our understanding of time, life and death.

Veer Zaara

Who didn’t fall in love with Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh’s (played by SRK) unconditional love with Zaara Hayat Kha (played by Preity Zinta)? The period romantic drama has simply personified unconditional love, resilience and hope in the performance. Besides, Veer’s poem during the climax also spoke volumes about kindness, hope, love and inheriting the good from the people.

Chak De India

The 2007 release sports drama, Chak De India is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s best movies so far wherein the superstar was seen playing the role of Kabir Khan – the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team. While he gave a powerful performance, his 70 minute speech ahead of the final match in the movie was all about resolution and faith. It not just gave goosebumps but also the faith to give their best in every situation of life.

Dear Zindagi

Given the stressful conditions that we are in, we need a therapist who is as cool as Dr Jehangir Khan in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi. He not just had the effortless charm as an amazing ‘BD aka Brain a Doctor’, the way he humanised parents and got them off of a throne while understanding their situation. Besides, the Jehangir Khan also gave us a new outlook on life and it was all about taking control of one’s life.