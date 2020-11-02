Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Don to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 5 roles of King Khan that have prequel potential

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest superstars across the globe, has turned a year older today. On his birthday, we take you through 5 roles essayed by King Khan on the silver screen that deserve a prequel.

November 2 has always been special for all fans of across the world and that is because of King Khan's birthday. The man, who needs no introduction, has ruled hearts for almost 3 decades with his charm, wittiness and intellect. Be it his uncountable endearing performances on screen or Twitter sessions full of witty replies, everything about Shah Rukh is special for his fans. As today marks SRK's 55th birthday, his fans are hosting a virtual celebration as the actor urged all 'Iss Baar Ka Pyaar, Thoda Door Se Yaar.'

The impact you see of the megastar is far reaching and it surely isn't going anywhere in the years to come. Over the years, certain characters that Shah Rukh has played have remained special. Be it Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Rahul or Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's Raj Malhotra, each character made its own special place in people’s hearts. However, there are some roles that King Khan essayed that seem 'unfinished' and fans may feel that there could be prequel potential in them. From Dr Jehangir Khan in Dear Zindagi to Tahir Taliyar Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, we bring you 5 characters from SRK's films that surely deserve a prequel because the audience needs to know more!

Tahir Taliyar Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Shah Rukh Khan transformed into a renowned artist, romantic at heart, for 's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for a 5-minute special appearance. However, in those 5 minutes alone, Shah Rukh wooed the audience with his beautiful Idea of 'Unrequited Love.' When he tells Ayan (Ranbir’s character) that 'ek tarfa pyaar is the most beautiful feeling in the world,' the chills we felt and the surge of emotion that went right through us was surreal. And hence, many wanted to know who this guy, Tahir, was? How did he become a famous artist? How did he meet Saba ( 's character)? How did their love story begin and why it ended? With so many unanswered questions, we hope someday, Tahir gets his own prequel and SRK woos us all again!

Dr Jehangir "Jug" Khan in Dear Zindagi

One of the best and most interesting characters of Shah Rukh remains Dr Jehangir "Jug" Khan from Dear Zindagi. He comes at a point in the story when Kaira ( ’s character) is looking for some answers from life. He acts as the guiding light and support that just nudges Kaira to live her life without baggage and guard. However, when Kaira tries to peek into his world, she gets nothing and hence, the audience too is left in despair. Who was Dr Jug? How did he become this famous psychologist? What is his life before meeting Kaira? Where does he spend time or rather who does he spend time with? Does he have a family? With so many questions that we did not get answers to, we wish and hope that someday, Dr Jehangir Khan’s story is revealed to us and that SRK once again woos us with his words of wisdom!

Don in 2006’s titular film

We all saw how '11 mulkon ki Police' was after Don, but we never really got to see how he became this infamous criminal. Shah Rukh surely nailed his part as Don and showed us all how dangerous he could be and that he is not the enemy one should have. However, we did not see his journey to the top of the criminal empire. Now, that surely catches everyone's intrigue and has its own potential of a prequel. Besides, who wouldn't love to see SRK back in his baddie act all over again!

Aman Mathur in Kal Ho Naa Ho

A happy-go-lucky Aman Mathur, played by SRK in Kal Ho Naa Ho, charmed us all, just like Naina ( ’s character) in the film. His cute ways, simple solutions, helping nature and more, made us fall in love with him while watching him try to make Naina realise that she has one life and she should 'haso, gao, muskurao, coz kya pata Kal Ho Naa Ho.' Amid this, we continued to wonder where did this guy come from? Behind his hidden smile and cool nature, what was the sadness hidden? A life that he previously lived back in India with his mother surely intrigued fans and many wondered what made him this funny, charming and kind guy? With these questions in mind, SRK’s character from Kal ho Naa Ho surely deserves another flick to show his life before 'Naina.'

Rahul in Dil Toh Pagal Hai

The romantic story Dil Toh Pagal Hai opens with a stunning performance on stage by Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) and Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan.) We are told that Rahul is the most popular and renowned dance troupe head and that his troupe is well known for their musicals. But, as the story moves on, the love story between Rahul and Pooja ( ’s character) takes center stage and we never really get to see how SRK and Karisma's characters, Rahul and Nisha, became friends. How he managed to become this famous remains a mystery. With these questions in mind, we'd sure love to see where Rahul came from and how Nisha became his best friend and his life before his paths crossed with his love, Pooja.

Is there any other film of King Khan that you feel needs a prequel? Let us know in the comment section.

Here's wishing Shah Rukh Khan a Happy 55th Birthday!

