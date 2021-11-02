Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan & others shower King Khan with love

Every year, November 2 happens to be a special day for every Shah Rukh Khan fan across the globe as it happens to be King Khan's birthday. Today, on his 56th birthday, fans of the Badshah of Bollywood are celebrating his special day in their own way. Even Bollywood celebs have been sharing wishes for Shah Rukh on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Ali Fazal and others have sent out love for Shah Rukh on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of SRK. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Forever winning (hearts emoji) Happy Birthday SRK." Anushka Sharma, who has worked with SRK in several films, shared a photo and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh! May you shine brightest always!" On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra penned a note for Shah Rukh with a photo. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Shahrukh Sir. Big Love and respect always."

Karan Johar, who has been a close friend to SRK for the longest time, took to social media to share how he met him on sets of his Karan Arjun. He wrote, "I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time …. I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol… not realising i was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life , my career and my very being ….his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact … but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… an unmatchable father … a rock solid husband … a loving brother and an indispensable friend …. He is all that and so much more …Love you so much Bhai … may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way….Happy birthday!"

Take a look:

You’ve inspired us with your grace ..your charisma

Your journey ..

May u stay blessed with more love and admiration always !

Happy birthday @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/5s6OEbbALV — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) November 2, 2021

Happy birthday @iamsrk may u never ever ever have to go through these tough times u hv been through ever again ... Love n light — anjana sukhani (@anjanasukhani) November 2, 2021

Happy Birthday, @iamsrk.



May your open arms always be a metaphor for an India that includes all.



Stay strong. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 2, 2021

Our forever favourite!!!! Happy Birthday Dearest @iamsrk - we only have love for you in our hearts . #HappyBirthdaySRK @geneliad pic.twitter.com/N1LJsrVvVo — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 2, 2021

To one of the most kindest, empathetic, inclusive, large-hearted, wittiest and downright cool people I know .. Happy birthday @iamsrk .. big hug .. love and best wishes always. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 2, 2021

Happy birthday to the greatest star of the stars, The Magician, Friend, Guide….@iamsrk sir

Aapko kya kahun ‘with love’…. Aap khud hi LOVE ho…Thanks for being you.. — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) November 2, 2021

Happy birthday to the most humble and ever charming @iamsrk. May you live a long and happy life. pic.twitter.com/g9E4Znsu5a — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 2, 2021

Ok this is the coolest Birthday gift you could’ve made Bhai. . Absolutely Rocking . @iamsrk .. check this . https://t.co/UfAyBC0diy — Ali Fazal M अली (@alifazal9) November 2, 2021

A kind, gentle and generous soul - Happy Birthday @iamsrk bhai, here’s wishing you a loving, joyous and peaceful birthday. Love and regards. pic.twitter.com/f1GJaQLf7o — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) November 2, 2021

Happy bday to the King!!! You have always been so full of love, warmth & encouragement since the first day I met you as a newbie teenage TV host back in London. May you be blessed with good health, happiness always. Love you @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/d03XMAcsJA — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) November 2, 2021

Happy happy birthday Shah @iamsrk . I pray Allah keeps u & your family safe always. Wish u health wealth happiness prosperity success love laughter luck light& all the good in the world for you and yours. Love you forever even though I may not see you often.. Be blessed pic.twitter.com/GIOcNM1pbh — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) November 2, 2021

Apart from Anushka, Kareena, Sidharth, Karan, many others including Madhuri Dixit, Aanand L Rai, Sophie Choudry, Aftab Shivdasani, Farah Khan Ali have penned lovely notes for Shah Rukh on his 56th birthday. Fans of SRK have been waiting outside Mannat to catch one glimpse of the actor on his 56th birthday.

