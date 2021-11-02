Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan & others shower King Khan with love

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 04:02 PM IST
   
Shah Rukh Khan bollywood birthday wishes
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan & others shower King Khan with love
Every year, November 2 happens to be a special day for every Shah Rukh Khan fan across the globe as it happens to be King Khan's birthday. Today, on his 56th birthday, fans of the Badshah of Bollywood are celebrating his special day in their own way. Even Bollywood celebs have been sharing wishes for Shah Rukh on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Ali Fazal and others have sent out love for Shah Rukh on social media. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of SRK. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Forever winning (hearts emoji) Happy Birthday SRK." Anushka Sharma, who has worked with SRK in several films, shared a photo and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh! May you shine brightest always!" On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra penned a note for Shah Rukh with a photo. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Shahrukh Sir. Big Love and respect always." 

Karan Johar, who has been a close friend to SRK for the longest time, took to social media to share how he met him on sets of his Karan Arjun. He wrote, "I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time …. I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol… not realising i was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life , my career and my very being ….his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact … but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… an unmatchable father … a rock solid husband … a loving brother and an indispensable friend …. He is all that and so much more …Love you so much Bhai … may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way….Happy birthday!"

Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Bhumi Pednekar wishes Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Katrina wishes Shah Rukh Khan birthday

Maheep wishes Shah Rukh Khan birthday

Rajkummar wishes Shah Rukh Khan birthday

Sonam Wishes Shah Rukh Khan birthday

Shah Rukh Khan gets wish from Anushka Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan gets wish from Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shah Rukh Khan gets wish from Sidharth Malhotra

Apart from Anushka, Kareena, Sidharth, Karan, many others including Madhuri Dixit, Aanand L Rai, Sophie Choudry, Aftab Shivdasani, Farah Khan Ali have penned lovely notes for Shah Rukh on his 56th birthday. Fans of SRK have been waiting outside Mannat to catch one glimpse of the actor on his 56th birthday. 

