Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 5 priceless pics with Mira & kids that prove he is family man through & through

It is Shahid Kapoor's 41st birthday! Shahid Kapoor is without a doubt one of the best actors in Bollywood and his fans can't wait to see him in action with his upcoming movie Jersey super soon! With a career spanning nearly two decades, Shahid has managed to outperform himself. While he has had his fair share of hits and flops, there have been some movies that are nothing short of milestones, leaving a long-lasting impact on his audience. While he is an impeccable professional, he is an even better family fan. Shahid Kapoor’s little family, his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain always manage to put a smile on our faces. The love among them is unconditional and their happiness is infectious in every family pic we come across.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate wedding on July 7, 2015, and their remarkable chemistry has been sweeping the internet ever since. The gorgeous duo is one of those couples that make you believe in love. They are obsessed with each other and it is adorable! Their two little kiddos, Misha and Zain, complete their dream team. Time and again, the couple shares a glimpse into their sweet family life always keeping their fans in loop. These pictures are a gateway to the priceless moments they share as a family. On Shahid’s 41st birthday, here are some of the sweetest family pictures that prove he is a family man through and through.

- The one with the love of his life, Mira

- The one with his cuties in Maldives

- The one with his little lady Misha

- The one with his ‘sun’ Zain

- The one with best brother Ishaan

- Bonus: The one that proves that for him, family = happiness

