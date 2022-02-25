Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet, Raashii Khanna & others send love to the actor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who will be soon seen in a sports drama Jersey, has turned a year older today. Wishes have been pouring in from all corners. His wife Mira Kapoor also wished him and shared pictures. He has turned 41 years old today and on this occasion, his industry friends have also wished. Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and others took to their social handles and wished the actor. They even shared a picture of him.

Anushka Sharma wrote, “Happy birthday Shahid..Wishing you love and light always.” Rakul wrote, “Wishing you an amazing and a blockbuster year.” Earlier in the day, Mira had shared pictures and wrote, “Happy Birthday life May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sageI love you #mineforever #birthdaybumps (sic).” Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015 in New Delhi. They are parents of two children—Zain and Misha.

Shahid starrer Jersey is releasing on April 14. The actor had shared the release date information on Twitter. The film release was postponed because of COVID-19.

Take a look at the wishes here:

Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and also stars Mrunal Thakur. It is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same title. Shahid will be making his digital debut with a series helmed by Raj and DK. Raashii Khanna will be seen with him.

