Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Fans pour the Jersey actor with wishes on Twitter as he turns 39

Fans flood Twitter with birthday wishes for the Jersey actor as Shahid Kapoor turns 39 today.

celebrates his 39th birthday today and fans can't stop gushing over him. Sasha has decided to spend his big day working as he is in the middle of a shooting schedule for his upcoming sports drama Jersey. Shahid has always been loved and has been counted among the most desirable actors in Bollywood but it was after Kabir Singh that the actor shed his chocolate boy image and skyrocketed his fanbase. Despite facing criticism for a few scenes in the film, none disagree with the fact that the film belonged to Shahid Kapoor for his perfect portrayal of an angry frustrated lover. His arrogance, acting, dialogues, all were apt according to the role given to him.

As the actor turns 39 today, fans have been flooding Twitter and other social media platforms with birthday wishes for Shahid. "Happy birthday @shahidkapoor, the best actor Indian cinema has ever seen, from ishq vishq to kabir Singh you came a long way, thank you for giving us so many iconic movies, may god bless you.#HappyBirthdayShahidKapoor" a user wrote on Twitter. "A Very happy birthday to our #Kabirsingh #HappyBirthdayShahidKapoor #ShahidKapoor", another fan wrote posting a sketch of Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh.

Happy birthday @shahidkapoor, the best actor Indian cinema has ever seen, from ishq vishq to kabir Singh you came a long way, thank you for giving us so many iconic movies, may god bless you.#HappyBirthdayShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/AxyXVr4uGQ — Tommy singh (@shahid_kapoorfa) February 24, 2020

Happy birthday @shahidkapoor sir.The chocolate boy of bollywood with cute and hot personality. Movies like vivah, Jab we met, Haider and last but not the least Kabir Singh decribes your range and potential as an actor. Hope you will have a very satisfying and succesful whole year pic.twitter.com/b2uM64bjCX — Ankit Singh (@AnkitTheKhiladi) February 25, 2020

Cited in the media as one of the most attractive Indian celebrities is Shahid Kapoor. He recipient of several awards, including three Filmfare Awards. Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor.

HBD @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/IFnZMI7rKi — Sharmila Maiti (@sharmilamaiti) February 25, 2020

Shahid Kapoor made way into our hearts ever since we saw him in Ishq Vishk. He featured in a number of films such as Fida, Dil Maange More, 36 China Town, Vivah and more. He rose to fame after starring in Jab We Met as Aditya Kashyap opposite Kareena Kapoor. It was then Kaminey, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat and finally Kabir Singh that kept him under the spotlight and now the actor is pulling up his socks for his next release Jersey where he plays a 36-year-old former cricketer who aspires to get back to the game and join the Indian Cricket team. The film is slated for August 28, 2020 release.

