Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Kiara Advani has goofiest wish for Kabir Singh actor; Calls him special co star

Shahid Kapoor turned a year older today and wishes have been pouring in for the Kabir Singh star. Now, Kiara Advani shared an adorable birthday message for Shahid and here’s how she wished her ‘special’ co-star. Check it out.

Since last evening, wishes have been pouring in for Shahid Kapoor as he turned 39 today . Though Shahid kept his birthday celebrations low key and is currently in Chandigarh with wife Mira Rajput for the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey , his celebration videos are doing rounds on social media. After , Shahid’s Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani took to Instagram to wish Shahid in the sweetest possible way. In Kabir Singh, Kiara and Shahid’s chemistry as Preeti and Kabir won hearts and the film emerged as a blockbuster in 2019.

Now, on his birthday, Kiara took to social media to wish Shahid with a goofy throwback boomerang. Along with the adorable and fun boomerang, Kiara wrote a sweet note for Jersey star to wish him on his special day. In the boomerang, we can see Shahid being all goofy while shooting in Mussoorie for Kabir Singh and Kiara can be seen having fun in the cold weather. The two Kabir Singh co-stars’ banter in the boomerang is bound to win your heart.

Kiara wished Shahid and wrote, “Happy Birthday SK!!! You’ll always be my most special co-star! Shine on my friend! Big hug from me and a pat from Preeti! God Bless you! @shahidkapoor.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her next with that is titled Shershaah. Also, she is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan in Jaipur. Shershaah will be released on July 3, 2020 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit the screens on July 31, 2020. Shahid on the other hand is busy with Jersey shoot in Chandigarh. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur with him. It is slated to hit the screens on August 28, 2020.

