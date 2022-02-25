Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Mauja Mauja to Dhating Naach, 5 popular dance moves that he taught us

Shahid Kapoor is a rockstar. Be it acting or his looks, everything seems to have striked the right chord with fans. But, the one thing that is the most loved about the actor is his dancing skills. Even before he was an actor, he was a dancer. From a background dancer to now dancing as the lead hero, Shahid has definitely come a long way and has given us some brilliant songs and hook steps to dance on. An actor who can balance his acting and dancing skills with ease, Shahid Kapoor never fails to impress. Today on his birthday we list down some of his coolest dance numbers.

Mauja Mauja – Jab We Met

A song that is still capable of becoming the heart of every party and night clubs and we bet is still a part of your party playlist is this one from Jab We Met. As much as we loved the movie, this song is a hit too. As I write about this song, it is playing in my head somewhere in the background and with that I can imagine Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor doing that popular hook step? Do you guys remember that step?

Gandi Baat – R… Rajkumar

A film that may not have striked the right chord of your hearts but this song definitely stayed with us. Be it one of those drunk nights with your gang or a Bollywood dance party, Gandi Baat will always manage to raise the energy levels of everyone. Not to forget, the hook step being quite an easy one to learn, even non dancers feel free to shake their leg. Shahid dances with Prabhudheva in this one and it gets difficult to guess who is a better dancer.

Gulaabo – Shaandaar

The party anthem of that year and a must have in the party playlist even today, this Shahid and Alia number is one of the most peppy tracks of the films. Dapper yet gruff, stylish yet quirky, Shahid’s sleek moves were just right for this number.

Nagada Nagada – Jab We Met

Jab We Met was not just a movie, it was an emotion that Imtiaz Ali beautifully put in a film. A song that can still make you get up from your seat and dance and with steps that you can never forget, Nagada had to be on our list. It wouldn’t be wrong to call is one of Shahid Kapoor’s best dance numbers.

Dhating naach – Phata Poster Nikla Hero

Last but not the least, Dhating naach is that song which can bring energy into a dull party and lift up ypur mood. Not to forget the ease with which Shahid does the hook step of the song, he makes even the non-dancers feel that they can dhating naach too.

