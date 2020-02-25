Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Power packed dialogues of the actor which struck a chord with the audience

On the occasion of Shahid Kapoor's birthday, we would like to list the top ten dialogues that stole away the audience's heart and made them fall in love with the actor all over again.

made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2003 in a romantic comedy Ishq Vishk. Fans went crazy over his acting chops and his killer looks. He won a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut too. He was then seen in Fida, Dil Maange More. Both his 2004 releases were commercially unsuccessful. After few flops, Shahid hit back in Vivaah in the year 2006. But Shahid got more name and fame after his role of Aditya Kashyap in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met.

Shahid Kapoor shed off his lover boy image in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey in the year 2009 proving that he is a versatile actor. Kapoor played twin brothers, one with a lisp and the other with a stutter. His performance in Kaminey and his hardwork was loved and appreciated by all. After giving a few commercial hits and flops, Shahid showed his amazing comic skills in Phata Poster Nikla Hero in the year 2013. But R..Rajkumar was a turning point in the actor's career. The movie became Kapoor's highest-grossing release at that time. And then there was no looking back for this stunning actor. He gave some amazing performance in films like Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat and recently released Kabir Singh.

Besides delivering amazing performance and making his fans go gaga over his killer looks, Shahid also has delivered few power-packed dialogues in his movies that have struck a chord with the audience.

On the occasion of Shahid Kapoor's birthday, we at Pinkvilla would like to list the top ten dialogues that stole away the audience's heart and made them fall in love with the actor all over again:

1. Silent ho ja varna main violent ho jaonga (R… Rajkumar)

2. Tumhe uthakar museum mein rakhna chahiye ticket lagni chahiye tumhe dekhne ke liye (Jab We Met)

3. Aap hum mein bhool jao, hum mein koi gham nahi jis din humne aapko bhula diya, samajh li jiyega is duniya mein hum nahi (Teri Meri Kahani)

4. Life badi kutti cheez hai aur is duniya mein kutton ka bas ek hi jawaab hai (Kaminey)

5. Bade se bada business paise se nahi, ek bade idea se bada hota hai (Badmaash Company)

6. Chinta ko talwar ki nok pe rakhe, woh Rajput ret ki naav lekar samundar se shart lagaye, woh Rajput aur jiska sar kate phir bhi dhad dushman se ladta rahe, woh Rajput (Padmaavat)

7. I’m not a rebel without a cause, sir nor a murderer with a hand-blade; This is me (Kabir Singh)

8. Agar apni maa ka doodh piya hai ... toh ek ek karke, ek ek karke mat aana ... sab saath mein aana, mere pass time na hai (Phata Poster Nikla Hero)

9. Kiska jhoot, jhoot hai kiske sach mein sach nahi hai ki hai nahi, bas yahi sawaal hai aur sawaal ka jawaab bhi sawaal hai (Haider)

10. Maine aaj tak kabhi kisi ke liye kuch nahi kiya ek vaar kar lene de yaar mukti mil jaani hai mujhe (Udta Punjab)

