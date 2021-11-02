Happy Birthday Shanaya Kapoor: 4 times the star kid made us fall in love with her dance moves
Shanaya Kapoor is one such star kid who created hype even before she has made her big Bollywood debut. From the day this star kid made her official Instagram account, fans have been going gung-ho about her. Forget taking the social media by storm with her stunning pictures, she has even driven the paps crazy behind her. Now that the diva is celebrating her birthday today, we thought of sharing some of her dance videos that will surely take your breath away and you would crave to see more of them.
Shake it like Shanaya
Shanaya and her belly dancing skills are not hidden from anyone. She is learning how to ace the art of Belly dancing and every time the star kid posts a video of her grooving to an Arabic song, our eyes groove with her and it becomes difficult for us to move our eyes off her.
Shanaya has grace because of which she can make any dance form look so mesmerizing. It is a visual treat for the fans to watch her dance. Look at her slay the classical dance form in this video.
Here is the third form of dance that Shanaya is nailing in the video and how! The video that begins with her belly dancing ends with her making one of the most difficult dance forms, that is hip hop, look like a piece of a cakewalk.
In this video, Shanaya is literally talking with her dance moves. Her body grooves in such a rhythm that it would be difficult for anyone to not look at her when she is dancing.
