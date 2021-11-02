Happy Birthday Shanaya Kapoor: 4 times the star kid made us fall in love with her dance moves

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:22 AM IST  |  6.4K
   
4 times the star kid made us fall in love with her dance moves
Happy Birthday Shanaya Kapoor: 4 times the star kid made us fall in love with her dance moves
Advertisement

Shanaya Kapoor is one such star kid who created hype even before she has made her big Bollywood debut. From the day this star kid made her official Instagram account, fans have been going gung-ho about her. Forget taking the social media by storm with her stunning pictures, she has even driven the paps crazy behind her. Now that the diva is celebrating her birthday today, we thought of sharing some of her dance videos that will surely take your breath away and you would crave to see more of them.

Shake it like Shanaya

Shanaya and her belly dancing skills are not hidden from anyone. She is learning how to ace the art of Belly dancing and every time the star kid posts a video of her grooving to an Arabic song, our eyes groove with her and it becomes difficult for us to move our eyes off her.

Click HERE

The classical queen

Shanaya has grace because of which she can make any dance form look so mesmerizing. It is a visual treat for the fans to watch her dance. Look at her slay the classical dance form in this video.

Click HERE

Hip hop swag

Here is the third form of dance that Shanaya is nailing in the video and how! The video that begins with her belly dancing ends with her making one of the most difficult dance forms, that is hip hop, look like a piece of a cakewalk.

Click HERE

Let your dance do the talking

In this video, Shanaya is literally talking with her dance moves. Her body grooves in such a rhythm that it would be difficult for anyone to not look at her when she is dancing.

Click HERE

After looking at these dance videos, how can someone not agree to the fact that Shanaya Kapoor loves to dance? 

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
View All