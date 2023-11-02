Happy Birthday Shanaya Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and celebs overflow with love and wishes

Shanaya Kapoor is celebrating her 24th birthday today. The budding actress, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is making waves with the anticipation surrounding her debut in the film industry. Shanaya's close bond with the Kapoor family and her childhood star kid friends is a testament to the strong connections within the industry. On her special day, Bollywood showered Shanaya with an outpouring of love and birthday wishes, marking a delightful celebration for the young talent.

Shanaya Kapoor receives birthday love from Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and other celebrities

On Thursday, November 2, many members of the Kapoor family and Shanaya Kapoor’s close friends took to social media to express their heartfelt birthday messages.

Ananya Panday, Shanaya's best friend, shared an adorable throwback photo from their childhood on her Instagram Stories and penned, “Happy birthday to my sister (red heart emoji) I just wanna seeee you smileeeee (smiling emoji) I love you @shanayakapoor02.”

Sonam Kapoor shared a heartwarming picture of her hugging Shanaya during her own wedding in 2018 and wrote, “Happy Birthday Shanaya @shanayakapoor02.”

Khushi Kapoor, who is set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, posted a collage of their pictures showcasing their bond and said, “Happy birthday to my favorite (white heart emoji) @shanayakapoor02.”

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, shared a happy picture with Shanaya in which they couldn’t contain their laughter, saying, “Happy Birthday (star emoji) girl @shanayakapoor02.”

Athiya Shetty shared a candid picture of Shanaya and wished, “happy birthday pretty girl lots of love @shanayakapoor02.”

Rhea Kapoor also conveyed, “Happy birthday to my baby girl @shanayakapoor02.”

