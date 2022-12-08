Happy Birthday Sharmila Tagore: 5 lesser-known facts about the veteran actress

Unknown facts: 1. Sharmila Tagore always calls herself an ‘accidental actress’ because she never wanted to become an actor but wanted to become a dancer. Though she did a wonderful job, but, in an old interview, she was quoted saying that she would always tell herself that she would do just one more film and then quit.

Sharmila Tagore doesn’t need any introduction. The actress was one of the most famous and celebrated actresses in Bollywood. She has worked in many films including Amar Prem , Aradhana. She made her acting debut at the age of 14 in a Bengali film The World of Apu. The veteran actress is also a recipient of two National Film Awards. Well, today she has turned a year older. Wishes have been coming in for the actress. But today we will discuss some of her unknown interesting facts.

2. Sharmila Tagore is the first actress in Bollywood to wear a swimsuit. She wore it in the film An Evening In Paris.

3. Sharmila Tagore has appeared in nearly 60 movies. She has worked in Bengali, Marathi, and in English.

4. The Tagore in the actress’s name comes from the legendary Rabindranath Tagore. Sharmila’s father was the grandson of Rabindranath Tagore’s first cousin’s grandson. Her maternal grandmother was the granddaughter of Rabindranath’s brother.

5. Sharmila Tagore changed her religion and became Begum Ayesha Sultana after marrying Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the Nawab of Pataudi. She was born in Hyderabad State to Ira Baruah, an Assamese, and Gitindranath Tagore, a Bengali.

Work front:

On the work note, Sharmila was last seen in Break Ke Baad which was released in 2010. The film starred Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan in the lead roles. Sharmila Tagore made a comeback with Gulmohar, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar along with Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga in pivotal roles. The film was released in August 2022 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and was directed by Rahul Chittella. It revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home.