Happy Birthday Sharmila Tagore: Did you know Tiger Pataudi once sent 7 refrigerators to veteran actress for THIS reason?

Sharmila Tagore, a renowned and iconic actress, was a prominent figure in the 1960s and 1970s, captivating the audience with her enchanting performances. Today the actress celebrates her 79th birthday. Earlier, her daughter Soha Ali Khan in an interview had revealed that her father Tiger Pataudi had sent the veteran actress 7 refrigerators.

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, also known as Tiger Pataudi, were a perfect match. They discovered this in 1965 when they were introduced by a mutual friend. Although Sharmila was familiar with the Nawab of Pataudi, Tiger knew little about Sharmila's career and hadn't seen any of her films. Despite this, he was smitten with her from the moment they met. However, winning over the Bengali beauty was no easy task. In an interview with Lallantop, Soha Ali Khan once revealed why her father had sent the veteran actress 7 refrigerators.

Soha Ali Khan shared that in order to get a response from Sharmila, Tiger sent seven refrigerators to her home. Soha explained that her parents first met each other at a film party. Her dad found her mom beautiful, and he attempted to woo her, but her mom was not very responsive initially. She seemed a bit hesitant. To elicit some kind of reaction from her, her dad then sent seven refrigerators to her home. She added, “Amma then rang him asking 'What is happening?' So this is how it started.”

More about the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore

The ace actress Sharmila Tagore requires no introduction. Born into the well-known Tagore family, she possessed charm, talent, intellect, and grace. Tagore began her journey in front of the camera at the age of 14, making her debut in Satyajit Ray's Bengali drama, Apur Sansar (The World of Apu), in 1959. As she achieved overwhelming success in the industry, the actress crossed paths with her late husband, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the cricket legend.

The veteran actress is recognized for her roles in timeless classics like Chupke Chupke, Amar Prem, Waqt, Anupama, and others, starting her career as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's films. She emerged as one of the prominent female stars during the 1960s and 1970s. Her latest role was in the popular family drama Gulmohar on Disney+ Hotstar, where she starred alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

