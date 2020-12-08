Happy Birthday Sharmila Tagore: From the star's endearing moments with Inaaya & Taimur to pics with Saif, Soha

On the occasion of Sharmila Tagore’s 76th birthday, here are a few beautiful pictures of the legendary actress with her family. Take a look.

Evergreen Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore has turned a year older today. She will be celebrating her 76th birthday today. She was born into the Tagore family in 1944. And yes, she is distantly related to Rabindranath Tagore. Sharmila is a woman of grace. The beautiful actress has an acting career spanning over five decades. She made her acting debut at the age of 14 with acclaimed Bengali drama The World of Apu in 1959.

Later, the actress had collaborated with Satyajit Ray on several films like Aranyer Din Ratri (1970), Devi (1960), Nayak (1966) and more. The actress’ performance in the films as well as her beauty were highly praised by fans. She was among the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood during the '70s and '80s. Some of her hit films include Aradhana, Safar, Amar Prem, Daag, Avishkaar, Mausam, Chupke Chupke, Waqt, Anupama, An Evening in Paris, Aamne Saamne, Namkeen, Satyakam and more. However, the actress was last seen in the film titled Break Ke Baad in 2010.

Sharmila is a recipient of two National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award and a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. The Government of India honoured her with Padma Bhushan in 2013 for her contribution to Indian cinema.

In 1969, Sharmila Tagore got married to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, former captain of the Indian cricket team. Post marriage, she changed her name to Ayesha Begum after converting to Islam. In 1970, Sharmila and Mansoor became proud parents to a son, whom they named as . Then, the actress gave birth to Saba and Soha Ali Khan. Sharmila is the grandmother of Saif Ali Khan’s children Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Today, on the occasion of Sharmila Tagore’s 76th birthday, here we have compiled few beautiful pictures of the actress with her family members.

In 2018, Soha Ali Khan had shared a stunning picture of her mother Sharmila and daughter Inaaya on Mother’s Day. While sharing the same, she wrote, “From one mother to another - Happy Mother’s Day.” It is indeed an adorable picture!

Soha had shared another monochrome childhood picture of her along with her superstar mother.

On Sharmila's 75th birthday, Soha shared this family portrait and wrote, "With so many people in one frame it’s impossible to get a shot where everyone’s eyes are open (sorry bhai) or where everyone is looking at the camera - Tim and Inni have eyes only for the cake! Happy Birthday Amman 08.12.19 #sherbagh."

In this photo, Soha wanted to show three generations of her family. While sharing the still, she wrote, "It is perhaps only when you become a mother yourself that you realise that, just when you thought there was no more love to give, after your parents, your husband, your family - that your heart will never be yours again. it will forever be lodged in that little bundle of joy who calls you mama."

Last year, on Sharmila Tagore’s birthday, Soha shared this photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Birthday pancakes."

