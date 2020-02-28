Happy Birthday Shashank Khaitan: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor & others pour wishes for the director

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Karan Johar have flooded the social media with wishes for Shashank Khaitan on his birthday.

Yesterday night was a fun night for the Bollywood celebrities as they all celebrated director Shahshnk Khaitan's birthday at his residence. Janhvi Kapoor, , , Natasha Dala, , Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted visiting the director to ring in his birthday. Infact, we even came across a video where Shashank is cutting his delicious cake while Varun, Janhvi, Ayushmann, Aparshakti Khurana, Tahira Kashyap and others break into a birthday song.

While just visiting the director's residence was not enough, actors have also poured wishes for Shahshank on his birthday. , Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others have flooded social media with wishes for Dhadak director. Alia has shared a throwback picture from the sets when she was shooting with the director. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Happy Birthday my friend, my brother, my teacher!! My dear Shashi..They don't make people like you!! I love love love you.."

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan has wished the actor in two posts. In one post, he has posted a happy picture with Shashank and wrote, "Happy bday Shash a rare gem in this world." In the other post, he shared a picture in which he is walking with the director and talking while strolling on the road. Sharing the pic, he wrote, "Bahut questions poochta hai yeh ladka this is what Shashank Khaitan is thinking."

Janhvi wished her director by sharing an adorable pic, where the actress is hugging Shashank. She wrote, "HBD (with many heart emojis) love you." Even Kiara and filmmaker Karan have wished the director in the best way possible.

Have a look at the wishes here:

Credits :Instagram

