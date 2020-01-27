Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill: Top 5 Punjabi songs of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant that will make you groove

Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill: Today, as our very own Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz Gill turns a year older, we pay an ode to the Bigg Boss 13 contestant for her amazing singing skills by listing down her Top 5 Punjabi songs. Check it out.

Shehnaaz Gill, a name that many were not aware of some months ago, but today has all eyes on her. All thanks to her amazing stint on 's show Bigg Boss 13. From her cuteness to her bond with Sidharth Shukla, from mimicking fellow housemates to her rona-dhona, from acting as a ghost to talking with crows, the pretty face has never failed to tickle the funny bone of her viewers. The Punjabi actress-model has made many heads turn. She enjoys a massive fan following and has made a special place in everyone's heart. Sana or Punjab Ki , has proved mettle in the show and is an ultimate entertainer.

Wondering why are we talking about Shehnaaz so much today? Well, it is the young soul's 'Happy wala birthday'. Born on January 27, 1993, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill turns a year older and clocks 27. While we've all seen her 'masti' in BB 13, only a few of us know how good a singer Shehnaaz is. The beautiful and innocent lady is an all-rounder. She can act, dance, mimic and can also sing. Yes, Shehnaaz is a well-known personality in the Punjabi music industry and almost all of her songs are chartbusters. She began her career with a popular video song Majhe Di Jatti, and within no time made her own kingdom when it comes to music. On this special occasion, we decided to pay an ode to the Bigg Boss 13 contestant for her amazing singing skills by listing down her Top 5 Punjabi songs.

Check out the best 5 songs by Shehnaaz Gill:

1) Veham:

If you're an avid Bigg Boss 13 viewer then, you will remember how Shehnaaz Gill was explaining the meaning of one of her songs to Sidharth Shukla during a candid conversation. Well, it was this very song, 'Veham', she was discussing. This peppy song track is not only sung by Shehnaz Kaur Gill but also stars her. With a subtle story-line focusing on how one shouldn't take your partner for granted, it was September 27, 2019. The lyrics have been penned by Sabbi Kothepona and the music has been composed by Laddi Gill. After Shehnaaz's massive popularity in BB 13, the song has crossed 30 million views on YouTube.

2) Yeah Baby:

Remember the high-spirited song that Shehnaaz grooved to during her grand entry on the Bigg Boss 13 stage? Yes, the Punjabi Kuddi performed gidda with Salman Khan on 'Yeah Baby'. Dressed in white during her first day, Shehnaaz not only made eyes pop with her love for the Dabangg star but also her amazing dancing moves. Well, we've seen her shake a leg on this track many times in the house. Whether it is the morning song when Shehnaaz became the captain of the house, or when Jassie Gill came as a guest, it looks like this is Shehnaaz's go-to dong. The Punjabi track featuring Shehnaaz and Garry Sandhu is one of the top Punjabi chartbusters to date. It is sung by Garry Sandhu, while the music is given by Ikwinder Singh. It is one of the best party numbers and has crossed 166 million views on YouTube.

3) Sidewalk:

Sidewalk is all about style and swag. Just like many of her songs, Sidewalk is sung by Shehnaaz in her soulful voice and also stars her in the video. Well, this one just got released a few days back on January 23, 2020, and is already breaking many records. Shehnaaz looks appealing in her cool, bold and sassy avatar as she collaborates with Harj Nagra. The peppy lyrics are penned by Zikr Brar. while the groovy music is given by Harj Nagra.

4) RANGE:

Released on December 4, 2019, this track shows the cool side of Shehnaaz Gill. Much to your surprise, the song also has an English touch to it. While the vocals are given by Shehnaaz herself, the song also stars Robbey Singh as the male lead. Well, her attitude in this song is something that will win over your hearts. The music of this popular song is given by Lovees, while the amazing lyrics are written by penned down by Satti The song has crossed millions of views on YouTube.

5) Ronda Ali Peti:

This one will give you a pure Punjabi Sheerni feeling. Shehnaaz's voice, her high-pitch and the heart-touching lyrics, together make 'Ronda Ali Peti' a massive hit. And if you've caught the real essence and vibe of this song, then you're surely going to listen to it on loop. While the lyrics of this energetic song have been given by Gagg Brar, music has been looked after Proof. Released back in April 2019, this vivacious number is rocking the charts even today.

Aren't these songs perfect for your next party? Well, if you want to make your party happening, don't think much, just dance and sing like Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. We wish Punjabi Kudi a very Happy Birthday and send in truckloads of happiness for her. We hope she keeps us entertaining with her antics until the 'tedha' season concludes.

