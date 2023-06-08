Happy Birthday, Shilpa Shetty: 5 photos that prove she is the hottest mom in Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses in B-town. Not only she has managed to impress the audience with her craft but also with her immense dedication to staying fit and healthy. The actress makes sure to motivate her fans on social media with her fitness videos. She is truly aging like a fine wine and her pictures are proof. Shilpa, who has two kids, Viaan and Samisha, is one of the actresses from the 90s who can give young ladies of B-town a run for their money. Today, Shilpa, a timeless beauty, is celebrating her birthday and on this special occasion, we have listed five captivating pictures that prove that she is the hottest mom in Bollywood.

Boss babe

Shilpa always manages to make heads turn with her fashionable looks. In this one, the birthday girl rocked an animal print outfit like a true diva. Shilpa dished out major boss babe vibes as she wore a black blazer jacket that featured shimmery embellishments and paired it with leopard print cigarette pants. She styled her outfit with golden heels, a statement necklace and dramatic eyes. She opted for a clean fish braid to complete her look.

Hot mess

In this one, Shilpa flaunted her hourglass body in a blue asymmetrical skirt paired with a matching bralette top and a sheer full-sleeved top. She teamed her skirt with a statement knot belt and decided to add a dash of pink to her look with her neon stilettoes. Shilpa opted for minimal accessories and let her toned body and wavy hair do the talking.

Vision in white

If you got it, flaunt it -- describes her perfectly. Be it a saree, a bodycon dress, or a pantsuit, she knows how to slay it. For an event recently, Shilpa decided to send her fans into a frenzy by sporting a white saree. She looked like a vision in a white saree which she paired with a bralette blouse. Interestingly, she amped up her look with underbust jewellery. Shilpa completed her look with oxidised bangles and smokey eyes.

Pink is the new black

The Baazigar actress rocked a strapless metallic pink gown that featured pleat detailing and a thigh-high slit in the front. She looked all things glamorous in the outfit. She chose to keep her tresses open and further elevated her look with minimal accessories. Her outfit seems to be perfect for a romantic date night.

Sass queen

This picture of Shilpa will surely make you ask 'Is she really a mother of two?' The birthday girl upped the hotness quotient on social media in style. She flaunted her perfectly toned body in a black crop top and sequins high pants. The actress looked all things chic in this one! Her voluminous hair added extra charm to her look.

