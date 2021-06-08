Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: 5 Times the star left us inspired as she shelled out health and fitness goals

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is not only a true style icon but also a personality to look up to for fitspiration. The gorgeous star has been inspiring people to take fitness seriously. On her birthday, we take a look at 5 moments that proved her to be the go-to guru for fitness motivation.

When it comes to health and fitness, if there is one name in Bollywood that comes to mind, it is . The gorgeous star has, for quite a long time, been an inspiration for those who are willing to work on themselves and improve their fitness levels. Shilpa's commitment to health and fitness is quite commendable and even as she turns 46 today on her birthday, she continues to astound her fans with her level of dedication. From working out to doing yoga to eating right and much more, Shilpa, over the years, has been like a guide for fans to attain good health.

While the star is truly an inspiration when it comes to health and fitness, she doesn't also shy away from bingeing once a week on her favourite treats and her 'Sunday Binge' is proof of it. However, with all of it, her family including her husband Raj Kundra, his parents, her son Viaan also have shown the same level of dedication to fitness indicating that Shilpa inspired them too. Hence, on her birthday, we compiled a list of 5 times Shilpa managed to truly inspire everyone with her commitment to health and fitness.

When Shilpa turned Monday into 'Sonday' with Viaan

Being a complete fitness enthusiast, Shilpa's love for health and wellness also has seemed to have rubbed off on her family members including her son Viaan. The little one often joins his mom while she works out and last year, on one of the Mondays, Viaan worked out with Shilpa. Proud mom Shilpa shared a cute video with her son Viaan where she and he flaunted their lean body and left the internet inspired.

When she cheered on her mom-in-law sweating it out

It is said that 'change begins at home' and well, in Shilpa's case, this has turned out to be quite true. Not only has her son adapted to her workout routine, but even her 68-year-old mother-in-law has also taken inspiration from her and began her workout sessions. A proud Shilpa had shared a snippet showcasing how her mom-in-law was sweating it out at the gym and well, it truly served up as an inspiration for everyone. Shilpa cheered her mom on and showed everyone that age is just a number if one puts their mind to it.

When she showed us the power of meditation

It is believed that meditation is being in tune with our own universe and well, Shilpa has certainly managed to evoke a sense of understanding about it via her videos. One of her videos on meditation showcased her just peacefully sitting in her garden and meditating amid nature. With it, the actress expressed how we must not take our surroundings for granted and every now and then, must do our bit to safeguard it as it.

When Shilpa and her best friend turned yoga partners

Not only has Shilpa managed to inspire her own family, but it clearly seems she has rubbed off on her friends too. The gorgeous star had once shared a yoga video with her best friend and showcased how 'in-sync the two were while doing various asanas. Not only did Shilpa and her best friend shelled out fitness goals, but they also showed us the power of friendship in helping one attain better health.

When she challenged herself to nail a difficult asana

Staying in the comfort zone always doesn't lead one anywhere and this holds true when one is working out as well. Shilpa had proved this true as she went on to challenge herself and did an asana that she found the most 'difficult.' The star shared a video in which she is seen doing 'Mayurasana' at home and as she went on to nail it, Shilpa expressed how it even helped her build up self-confidence. With it, she shelled out major fitness inspiration for her fans.

As the star turns a year older, her fans hope to see her take on many more challenges and continue to inspire millions!

Here's wishing Shilpa Shetty, Happy Birthday!

