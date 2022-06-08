Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: 7 times Nikamma actress served looks like hot tea in sarees

It is Shilpa Shetty’s birthday! The gorgeous actress has turned 47. Shilpa is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her bubbly, chirpy personality is loved by all. 2022 has been a super eventful year for Shilpa. Currently, she is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming movie, Nikamma. Sabbir Khan’s directorial Nikamma, starring her, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Shirley Setia is going to release on 17th June 2022. It is an official remake of the 2017 Telugu film titled MCA – Middle Class Abbayi starring Natural Star Nani. Helmed by ‘Heropanti’ director, Sabbir Khan, Nikamma is an action romantic film that also stars actors like Sunil Grover and Samir Soni. The film is produced under the banner of Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India.

Shilpa is also quite the fashionista and often stuns us with her exceptional styling sense. Whenever Shilpa dons a saree, she rocks it and makes us fall in love with her all over again. On her birthday, here are some of her gorgeous pictures in sarees.

Shilpa Shetty in sarees

1) ‘Waist-ed’

Shilpa Shetty has the perfect waist and wearing sarees just flaunts her gorgeous figure.

2) Dramatic diva

Drama and sarees go hand in hand. Good for Shilpa, she loves both equally!

3) Shimmy shimmy

Shilpa’s style is unique and eccentric and she doesn’t shy away from experimenting with new things - be it with her casual wear or her sarees!

4) Bold and beautiful

Another gorgeous look by Shilpa, here, she combined western with ethnic perfectly and we are obsessed.

5) ‘Glow’den hour

Shilpa is glowing in this gorgeous saree, and that is just an extension of her personality - positive and golden.

6) Retro bonanza

Retro is always in trend and Shilpa’s this look is a proof of that. She carried the polka dot saree in this picture with perfection.

7) Epitome of elegance

Shilpa is the epitome of grace and elegance and always knows how to carry sarees beautiful. She kills it every time!

