Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others shower the actress with wishes

As Shilpa Shetty rings in her 45th birthday today, celebrities shower wishes on the actress on social media on this special day.

who made her screen debut in the thriller Baazigar in the year 1993, even at 45 can give all the current lot of actresses a run for their money because boy, Shilpa’s body is envious, to say the least. From Chura Ke Dil Mera to UP Bihar and Shut Up and Bounce, among others, Shilpa Shetty and her songs continue to be part of our playlist because no party is complete with Shilpa and her ‘palang tod’ songs, isn’t it? Right at midnight, sister Shamita Shetty and hubby Raj Kundra took to social media to wish the actress and now celebrities have been showering wishes for the actress on social media.

Anil Kapoor shared a fun picture with the actress where she looks gorgeous donning a purple gown. The two are having a hearty laugh in this throwback photo. Sharing the picture, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday @theshilpashetty! Always stay your happy, fit, healthy & positive self! Looking forward to your fun birthday and Tik Tok videos." Even wished the actress on Twitter. She tweeted, "Wishing you loads of love, happiness & good health @TheShilpaShetty Have a wonderful year ahead!" Even her Nikamma co-stars Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani showered wishes for the actress on this special day. Not only them but even Manish Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Sunita Kapoor and others have wished the actress on social media.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Shilpa has been spending her quarantine period with her hubby Raj Kundra and her kids Viaan and Samisha. She along with her husband and kids have been entertaining fans with some hilarious TikTok videos. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shetty revealed how she was perhaps the first in her community to enter films and how she braved all judgments. She said, "I got introduced to the industry in 1993 and it was sort of coming out of age for our community people. I remember before the film got released, everyone in the community would talk in a hushed tone."

Happy Birthday, @TheShilpaShetty! Always stay your happy, fit, healthy & positive self! Looking forward to your fun birthday Tik Tok and videos! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 8, 2020

Wishing you loads of love, happiness & good health @TheShilpaShetty

Have a wonderful year ahead! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 8, 2020

