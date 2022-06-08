Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday & others send love to actress on her special day

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood. The diva has won hearts with her stunning beauty and her acting prowess. It is certainly a treat to watch her perform on the big screen. Besides, Shilpa has also emerged as a fitness icon for her massive fan following and often grabs attention with her workout videos. Needless to say, Shilpa enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, as the Dhadkan actress had turned a year older today, the social media was abuzz with tweets and posts for Shilpa Shetty.

Taking the Instagram account, Shilpa Shetty’s Indian Police Force co-star Vivek Oberoi shared a still from the movie. In the caption, Vivek wrote, “Happy birthday to the stunning @shilpashetty! Sending you lots of love my fellow supercop. May the force be with us. Save a piece of that healthy wala cake for me! Lol”. Anil Kapoor also shared a pic with Shilpa on social media and wrote, “Happy Birthday @shilpashetty. May this year bring you even more happiness and success! Here’s to a lot of more laughs and cheat meals!” On the other hand, Ananya Panday also shared a pic of themself enjoying some delicious food and wrote, “happy birthday @shilpashetty. Constantly in awe of the wonder woman you are!” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at celeb wishes for Shilpa Shetty:

Earlier, Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty had also shared a cute video of their happy moments as she showered birthday love on the Hungama 2 actress. Talking about the work front, Shilpa had wrapped the shooting of her much talked about Sukhee. Besides, she is also looking forward to the release of her upcoming movie Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie is slated to hit the screens on June 17 and will witness a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s Doctor G. Shilpa is also working on Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

