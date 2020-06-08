Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Here’s celebrating the actress and her blockbuster dance songs

Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Today, as Shilpa Shetty celebrates her 45th birthday, we rounded up a list of the actresses super-hit songs. Take a dekko!

At 45, Kundra can give all the current lot of actresses a run for their money because boy, Shilpa’s body is envious, to say the least. Well, we all know that Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast and never does a day go by in her life when this Baazigar actress doesn’t work out. Take a look at her social media channel and you’d definitely get all the motivation you need to hit the gym because despite being a yoga lover, Shilpa Shetty also does functional training and well, not to forget about her Sunday binges. Now today, as this Dhadkan actress celebrates her 45th birthday, we thought to celebrate her birthday by rounding up all the hit tracks of the actress.

From Chura Ke Dil Mera to UP Bihar and Shut Up and Bounce, among others, Shilpa Shetty and her songs continue to be part of our playlist because no party is complete with Shilpa and her ‘palang tod’ songs, isn’t it? Whenever there is a house party, there is that one person in the house who makes sure that the DJ plays Shilpa’s songs because hey, who doesn’t love to rule the party with those thumkas, isn’t it? Right at midnight, sister Shamita Shetty and hubby Raj Kundra took to social media to wish the actress, and talking about Shilpa Shetty, she welcomed daughter Samisha through surrogacy earlier this year, and talking about how she always wanted a sibling for her son, Shilpa told us in an interview, “After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue.”

Chura Ke Dil Mera (Main Khiladi Tu Anari)- 1994

Back in 1994, Shila Shetty swept away our hearts with her song- Chura Ke Dil Mere, and till date, the song always reminds us of her inimitable aura. Although Chura Ke Dil Mera is essentially a love song, however, the songs hook step qualifies it as a party song and raise your hands if you too, have tried copying the hook step of the song with your friend at a party. Talking about Chura Ke Dil Mera, the song features Shilpa Shetty and in the lead and the song became the love anthem of the year within days of its release.

Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne(Film: Shool)- 1999

Oh boy, this song needs no introduction because even if you are a 90s kid or belong to the millennial era, it is not possible that you haven’t heard or danced to the song. Besides the foot tapping music, the highlight of the song is obviously, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s thumkas and till date, whenever Shilpa Shetty makes an appearance at say, a reality show or award night, she is always asked to shake a leg to the song

Aaila re ladki mast mast (Jung)- 2000

One of the most popular club songs of Shilpa Shetty Kundra is Aalia Re Ladki, and, let’s admit, this was one of the most super-glamorous songs of Shilpa.

Shut up and bounce (Dostana) - 2008

Besides the story line and cast of the film, one of the major takeaways and highlights of ’s Dostana 2 was and continues to be, Shilpa Shetty’s song- Shut Up and Bounce. Shut up and bounce had Shilpa Shetty flash her toned body, oh-so-hot clothes and of course, her insane dance steps. Well, with a sequel to Dostana 2 underway, we hope that the makers rope in Shilpa Shetty again for a special appearance.

Baras Ja (Fareb)- 2005

This song made headlines for it got together Shilpa Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty onscreen for the first time, and we know why, despite the film not working at the box office, the songs became popular because Shilpa and Shamita set the screen on fire with their glamorous avatars and got us hooked in no time.

Ek chumma (Chhote Sarkar)- 1996

Although the song hogged the limelight due to its controversial lyrics, but the song still managed to win hearts and add another blockbuster to Shilpa’s credit.

