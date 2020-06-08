Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Raj Kundra pens a sweet wish for jaan; Calls her 'Queen of his life and heart'

As Shilpa Shetty rings in her 45th birthday, her hubby Raj Kundra wishes the actress with an adorable video calling her the woman who transformed his imperfections into perfections.

made her screen debut in the thriller Baazigar in the year 1993. She followed it with a lead role in the highly successful action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari in the year 1994 in which she played dual roles. In the year 1999, her dance number in the song "UP Bihar Lootne" from the crime drama Shool garnered widespread attention. She was also noted for her dance performance in the song "Shut Up & Bounce" from the 2008 romantic comedy Dostana. Even at the age of 45, Shilpa Shetty Kundra can give all the current lot of actresses a run for their money because boy, Shilpa’s body is envious, to say the least.

Today, as the actress rings in her birthday, hubby Raj Kundra pens a sweet wish for his wife Shilpa Shetty with an adorable video. Sharing some lovely stills of the birthday girl, Raj Kundra wrote, "To my Darling Wife, You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashetty Your Hubby #happybirthday #wife #girlfriend."

(Also Read: Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Here’s celebrating the actress and her blockbuster dance songs)

As soon as Raj posted this video, not only fans but even celebrities tarted showering wishes for the actress. Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff commented, "Happy birthday gorgeous!!!", while Karanvir Bohra commented, "Happy happy birthday."

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Shilpa has been spending her quarantine period with her hubby Raj Kundra and her kids Viaan and Samisha. She along with her husband and kids have been entertaining fans with some hilarious TikTok videos.

Check out the video here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×