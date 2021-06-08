  1. Home
Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Shamita Shetty wishes ‘her munki’ on her special day with a loving note

The actress, author, film producer and TV show judge, Shilpa Shetty turned 46 today and is getting a plethora of lovely birthday wishes from everyone.
9356 reads Mumbai
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Shamita Shetty wishes ‘her munki’ on her special day with a loving note (Pic Credit- Shamita Shetty's Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty turned a year older and Shamita Shetty took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note of gratitude and birthday wish. Shamita shared a short video with Shilpa Shetty. She has already received a beautiful yet romantic birthday wish from hubby Raj Kundra who questioned her “Are you even ageing?” and explained their love as the endless ocean. Raj Kundra’s posts and stories are winning hearts all over as his wishes for Shilpa Shetty are very romantic. 

The video is a compilation of the pictures of both the sisters. Shamita captioned it as “Happy birthday my munki the love of my life Thankyou for being the lovely soul u r, ever so caring, filled with so much positivity u fill my life with so much love n joy.. can’t imagine it without u!may u always be surrounded by ppl who love you n care for u n may ur life be filled with happiness n peace always Huggies n love to the power of infinity” to which the actress replied “Awwwwww my Tunki you have my heart and u know that, looovveeee uuuuu soooooo much”.

Take a look at Shamita Shetty’s Instagram post- 

Shilpa Shetty's industry friends wished her Happy Birthday on Raj Kundra’s post. Ayesha Shroff commented “Happpppy birthday Shilpa!!” which was followed by many stars like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Tahira Kashyap, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Ali, Neelam Kothari, Karenvir Bohra and Sara Khan

Shilpa will star alongside Paresh Rawal in the sequel of the popular comic flick ‘Hungama’. She's also working on Sabbir Khan's ‘Nikamma’.

Also Read- Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: 5 Times the star left us inspired as she shelled out health and fitness goals 

Credits :Shamita Shetty Instagram

