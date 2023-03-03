Happy Birthday, Shraddha Kapoor: 5 mesmerizing tracks sung by Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star that are unmissable

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of Shakti Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Teen Patti alongside Amitabh Bachchan and R Madhavan. But the actress rose to fame after she played the role of Aarohi in Aashiqui 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur. Since then, Shraddha has managed to win everyone's hearts with her acting chops in films like Haider, Ek Villain, Chhichhore, Stree and several others. Apart from her acting skills, Shraddha impressed the audience with her magical voice. On her birthday today, here's taking a look at the five unmissable songs that are crooned by her.

Galliyan - Ek Villain

Shraddha featured in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain with Sidharth Malhotra. The film was released in 2014 and it was loved by the audience. It also starred Riteish Deshmukh in an important role. People loved and enjoyed watching the action thriller film. Apart from the performances and storyline, the audience went gaga over the songs. The song titled Galliyan went on to become an instant chartbuster. Shraddha sang the unplugged version of the song. She sang the song along with Ankit Tiwari. Her version of the song went viral on the Internet and the fans couldn't stop gushing over her melodious voice.

Sab Tera - Baaghi

Baaghi starred Shraddha and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film was released in 2016. Baaghi stunned everyone as it featured Tiger's top-notch action stunts. Even the songs were one of the highlights. For this one too, Shraddha crooned the song Sab Tera along with Armaan Malik. Her voice made the song even more beautiful.

Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi - Half Girlfriend

Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend featured Shraddha and Arjun Kapoor. Though the film didn't perform well at the box office, but Arjun and Shraddha's chemistry was adored by the audience. Shraddha, who is celebrating her birthday today, impressed fans with her version of Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi. She sang the song along with Mithoon. It truly proves her versatility as a singer.

Bezubaan Phir Se - ABCD 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's ABCD 2 was a sequel to ABCD. The second instalment also starred Prabhudeva, Lauren Gottlieb, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. Shraddha and Varun flaunted their cool moves in the film. The powerful songs grabbed everyone's attention back then in 2015. Shraddha sang the reprised version of Bezubaan Phir Se while Neel Sharma did the rap. The actress left everyone amazed with her talent.

Do Jahaan - Haider

Shraddha and Shahid Kapoor's film Haider was released in 2014 and it was one of the most loved films. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also starred Tabu, Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon in key roles. In Haider, the birthday girl sang the soulful track Do Jahaan along with Suresh Wadkar.

