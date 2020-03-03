Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 5 times when the Baaghi 3 actor won hearts with her singing

Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Today, as Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her 33rd birthday, we rounded up few videos which prove she is an amazing singer. Take a look!

Today, Saaho actress celebrates her 33rd birthday, and just like every year, this year too, the actress was swamped by birthday wishes on social media. From B-town celebs to fans, everyone showered love on the actress, and to celebrate the day, we rounded up a couple of videos wherein Shraddha Kapoor swooned us over with her singing.

We all know that Shraddha Kapoor is an amazing actor, having entertained us in movies such as Aashiqui 2, Baaghi, Saaho, Street Dancer 3D but besides her amazing acting talent, Shraddha Kapoor is also an amazing singer. That’s right! Having crooned to songs in films such as Ek villain, Shraddha is definitely an amazing singer, and whenever she goes to promote her films, she is often asked to sing a line or two from her films. And therefore, today as she celebrates her birthday, we rounded up a list of five videos wherien, on various occasions, Shradha Kapoor entertained us with her singing. Take a look!

Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2)

To begin with, during the promotions of Street Dancer 3D at a singing reality show- Indian Idol 10, Shraddha Kapoor was requested by all the contestants to sing the popular song from Aashiqui 2- Tum Hi ho and Shraddha took to the stage to sing the song. Besides all the fans going ‘Wow’, co-star too went wow hearing Shraddha singing the song



Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi (Half Girlfriend)

During the release of Half Girlfriend, and Shraddha Kapoor were snapped promoting the film and since Shraddha, in the film, is shown to love singing, she was asked to perform live on stage at an event. In the video, Shraddha Kapoor is seen singing the female version of Main Phir Bhi Tumko, while the audiences can’t stop cheering for the lady.

Galliyan (Unplugged) (Ek Villain)

Ek Villain starring Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, was a successful film and besides the chemistry of Sid and Shraddha, and of course, Riteish’s role as the notorious villain, Ek Villain stands out for all of Shraddha fans as the actress crooned to her first ever Bollywood song- Teri Galliyan.

Sun Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2)

Each and every song of Aashiqui 2 continues to win us over with it’s beautiful renditions and even though it has been a couple of years to the films’ release but whenever Shraddha is asked to sing, fans always request her to croon to a song from the Mohit Suri directorial. During the promotions of a film at a reality show, Shraddha Kapoor sang Sun Raha Hain Na Tu and boy, she was pure magic and seeing her stint as a singer, we genuinely feel that Shraddha Kapoor should consider singing more in Bollywood films.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor flash beaming smiles as they visit Luv Ranjan's residence

Credits :Youtube

Read More