Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra & others wish the actress

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been ruling the audiences’ hearts with her performances in films like Stree, Half Girlfriend and many more. Today, the gorgeous actress is celebrating her birthday. Bollywood celebrities also sent her wishes. Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra and others took to their social media handles and wished her. Well, the actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff.

Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful picture of Shraddha and wished her a wonderful year ahead. Tiger also wrote a note for the actress. Sidharth Malhotra shared a video on his Instagram stories and Varun Dhawan also shared a cute picture of him and Shraddha. Talking about her last film Baaghi 3, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Tiger Shroff.

Shraddha was recently seen attending the wedding of Luv Ranjan in Agra. The actress will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in her next film which is being directed by Luv Ranjan.

Take a look at the wishes here:

Talking about her work, the actress also has Nikhil Dwivedi's trilogy film. The Stree actress will essay the role of a shapeshifting serpent in the film as per reports. She is also slated to appear in a double role in the remake of Chaalbaaz.

