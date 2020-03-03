Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Baaghi 3 diva is showered with love from fans on her special day

Shraddha Kapoor has turned a year older today and on her special day, fans of the Baaghi 3 star took to social media to wish her in the most special way. Check it out.

When it comes to Bollywood stars, their birthdays always turn out to be a special affair as their fans go to great lengths to wish them. Speaking of this, Bollywood’s most charming diva, has turned a year older today and on her birthday, fans have been showering the Baaghi 3 star with their love. The diva, who is currently neck-deep in promotions for her upcoming film with Tiger Shroff, chose to keep her birthday a simple and sweet affair.

While her family and loved ones have been wishing Shraddha since last evening, fans of the Baaghi girl have been taking to social media to wish her in their own special way. A day back, Shraddha and Tiger celebrated their birthdays at a special screening with their fans where the two stars cut the cake too and interacted with the fans. A few days back, when Shraddha was in Dubai, there too, she celebrated her birthday in advance with the press and fans.

Now, on her special day, fans took to social media to pour their love for the Baaghi 3 star. A user wrote, “HBD my dear idol, u r amazing nd I hope u enjoy each moment of the day. Have fun nd live on. I admire u 4 ur nvr ending wisdom, u gud nd grace, have a heartybdy May I always have u 4ever, I luv u nd hope u feel Gud on ur bdy have fun my role model. #HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor.” Another netizen showered love on the Baaghi 3 actress and wrote for Shraddha, “She stole a million hearts with her style and charm.Happy birthday gorgeous @ShraddhaKapoor #HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor.”

Check out fan birthday wishes for Shraddha Kapoor:

She stole a million hearts with her style and charm.

Happy birthday gorgeous @ShraddhaKapoor #HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/cku4xJHqv6 — Niel Mhangare (@ViaNielmhangre) March 3, 2020

Wish U many more happy returns of the day to the most beautiful and cutest, pretty girl @ShraddhaKapoor #HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/lSgnwZUYx1 — Haider Ali (@HaiderA72358761) March 3, 2020

Most special person in my life

Wish You a very Happy Birthday Gorgeous, Cutest @ShraddhaKapoor I love You Shraddha #HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor

#GorgeousIn #CutestIn

pic.twitter.com/4mN9SDu7nK — BipinAkkiYuviPathak (@akkiyuvipathak) March 3, 2020

happy birthday to the ever so gorgeous, the unproblematic and an amazing actress @ShraddhaKapoor i love seeing your share screen with @shahidkapoor i hope you've a year as beautiful as you're #HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/NHgxmEZjaa — (@PerfectlyAdnan) March 3, 2020

Wishing @ShraddhaKapoor a very happy birthday

Wish you a great and success year ahead

Keep smile alway #HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/1sDUbdWpAl — Arun parmar (@ArunParmar2008) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, a video of Shraddha Kapoor celebrating her birthday with school children is doing rounds on social media and fans are loving it. On the work front, Kapoor will be seen with Tiger in Baaghi 3. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. It is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Baaghi 3 will be released on March 6, 2020. Apart from this, Shraddha also has Luv Ranjan’s film with .

