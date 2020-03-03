Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Baaghi 3 star interacting with a little fan proves she is everyone’s favourite

Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: In this video, Baaghi 3 actress Shraddha Kapoor is seen interacting with a little fan. WATCH!

Today, celebrates her 33rd birthday, and we are sure that just like Tiger Shroff had a working birthday yesterday, even this Saaho actor is going to have a working birthday because she is going to be busy with the promotions of Baaghi 3, which releases on March 6, 2020. And while promoting the film yesterday in Mumbai, we got our hands on a video wherein despite running from pillar to post, Shraddha Kapoor stopped to meet a child and interact with her when the kid came running to meet her favourite actor.

In the said video, we can see Shraddha Kapoor meeting the small fan and talking to her while the fan looks at the actress in awe and before leaving, Shraddha tightly hugged the little girl and said bye to her before she went ahead with promotions. Isn’t that cute? And yesterday, on Tiger Shroff’s birthday, the Heropanti actor gave a surprise to his fans when during the song launch of Baaghi 3, Tiger, upon fan's request, gave them a chance to watch the preview of the whole film. That’s right! It so happened that Tiger Shroff requested director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for letting the fans watch the film prior to its release, and when the producer agreed, fans watched the film.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the film starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Jackie Shroff, will hit the screens on March 5, 2020 and Baaghi 3 marks Tiger and Shraddha’s second collaboration. Prior to Baaghi 3, this 33-year-old actress was seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite .

Check out Shraddha Kapoor interacting with a fan video here:

