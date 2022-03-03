Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Brother Siddhant Kapoor extends wishes; Says ‘Cannot imagine life without you’

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her roles in Aashiqui 2, Haider, Saaho and Ek Villain, has turned 34-year-old on March 03. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is definitely fans’ favourite too. She is ruling the hearts of her fans ever since she played the role of Aarohi in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. On her birthday, her brother Siddhant Kapoor took to his Instagram to extend wishes.

Siddhant shared videos featuring Shraddha on the photo-sharing application. The videos were cute and funny and definitely depicted the sweet bond of brother and sister. While sharing the post, Siddhant wrote, “Happiest Birthday, cannot imagine my life without you around.” The post was adorable and wholesome. Her fans too showered love in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Happy Birthday lovable.” Another fan commented, “Many Many happy returns of the day, Shraddha”. Other well-wishers too extended birthday wishes.

Watch Siddhant’s birthday wish here

Recently, Shraddha made headlines as the release of her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor was pushed to March 8, 2023. The film that is yet to get a title is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood. Apart from this, Shraddha will also be seen in ChaalBaaz In London. The film was announced last year with a teaser video. Shraddha also is working on a film with producer Nikhil Dwivedi. In it, she will be seen as a shapeshifting Naagin. It will be made as a trilogy.

