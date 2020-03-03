Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Tiger Shroff breaks into a flash mob with fans to celebrate her birthday;WATCH

Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Tiger Shroff breaks into a flash mob with fans as he celebrates Shraddha’s birthday

Often during various interviews, B-town actors have admitted to loving the idea of having a working birthday because boy, who wouldn’t want to be inundated with work and same goes for . Yes, Shraddha Kapoor, who celebrates her 33rd birthday today, was snapped out and about in the city as she stepped out to promote Baaghi 3 but Shraddha was in for a surprise when fans broke into a flash mob on the roads to celebrate the divas birthday. While girls performed to Baaghi’s song- Naachu Mein Aaj, boys danced to Dus Bahane 2.0, and what was noteworthy was Tiger Shroff joining the mob as he too, grooved to the song. In the photos, Shraddha Kapoor looks like a dream as she is seen wearing an off white dress and seeing Tiger dance with the mob, Shraddha was taken by surprise.

From , , to Riteish Deshmukh and other stars, everyone took to social media to wish the Baaghi 3 actress and in another video, we see Shraddha Kapoor celebrating the day with kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan- Missionaries of Charity, Byculla and an overwhelmed Shraddha took to social media to share photos with the kids as she posed with them.

Earlier, during an interview, when daddy Shakti Kapoor was asked about his daughter’s birthday, and during an interview, he had said that since he doesn’t know what to gift her, he might take her for a holiday somewhere. Talking about Baaghi 3, is all set to hit the big screen on March 6. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. Tiger's rumoured girlfriend and 'Baaghi 2' star Disha Patanireturns to the franchise to perform a special song.

Check out Tiger Shroff joining the flash mob with fans to celebrate Shraddha Kapoor's birthday:

