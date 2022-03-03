Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: From unfiltered selfies to a pet lover, 5 times Baaghi actress was relatable

On March 03, Baaghi actress Shraddha Kapoor turned a year wiser. She is ruling the hearts of her fans ever since she played the role of Aarohi in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. After that, she has appeared in several movies including Haider, Saaho, Ek Villain, and others, making a mark for herself. Apart from her acting, Shraddha is famous among her fans for being a girl-next-door and relatable on social media. She never shies away from posting unfiltered pictures in a world full of filters and that makes her the most relatable celebrity.

Her Instagram handle has pictures with her pet too which indicates that Shraddha loves her doggo so much. Just like all of us, the Saaho actress has posted loads of mirror selfies (well, we aren’t complaining) and we love them. She has also posted pictures with her family which shows she shares a special bond with her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure and brother Siddhant Kapoor. Today, on Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday, we are digging into her social media to find out some priceless photos.

Unfiltered Selfies and natural glam: Yes, we are in it with Shraddha

The birthday girl has posted unfiltered photos on her ‘gram, making her one of us. See below:

Mirror on the wall, who is the prettiest of them all? Shraddha Kapoor!

Who doesn’t like taking mirror selfies? Well, our sweetest Shraddha Kapoor is no different and has flooded her Instagram with such posts.

More dog pictures, please

Shraddha loves her doggo and keeps treating her fans with adorable pictures

Family time is the best time

Shraddha often shares photographs with her family on Instagram as she shares a sweet and unbreakable bond with her mom, dad, and brother.

Shraddha loves nature

The Ek Villain actress is a nature lover. She often shares photos on the photo-sharing application to prove the same.

Happy Birthday sweetest Shraddha Kapoor, once again!

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor jets off with dad Shakti Kapoor ahead of her birthday, accepts gift from fan at airport; PICS