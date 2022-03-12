Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: 5 pics of the singer with Devyaan prove they are the cutest mother-son duo

Shreya Ghoshal – the name doesn’t need an introduction. She is the voice behind some of the most successful and heart touching songs. From Yeh Ishq Hai from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jab We Met to Ghar More Pardesiya from Alia Bhatt starrer Kalank, Shreya’s soulful voice has managed to touch the right chords with millions of hearts. She is versatile and her voice has the magic that will make you crave for more. Needless to say, Shreya enjoys a massive following and each of her songs is a treat to the fans.

Interestingly, Shreya has been making the headlines not just for her professional life but also for her personal life. The National Award-winning playback singer is married to Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya for over seven years now and the couple was recently blessed with a baby boy Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya. Shreya, who is quite active on social media, is often seen treating fans with adorable pics and videos with the little munchkin which make the fans go aww and often takes the internet by storm. So, as Shreya Ghoshal is celebrating her 38th birthday today, here’s a look at some of her cutest pics with Devyaan that will melt your heart.

The First Introduction

Shreya Ghoshal had posted a beautiful pic of herself and Shiladitya holding Devyaan together as they introduced him to the world. She captioned the post as, “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’. He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse, as he was born, he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child.”

Shreya Can’t Take Her Eyes Off Devyaan

In this adorable pic, the proud mommy Shreya was seen holding little Devyaan in her arms and was finding it difficult to take her eyes off the little munchkin. She captioned the image as, “You are always in my arms but I still can’t get enough of you. This heart is now only yours, now and forever.”

Time to Twin

Devyaan’s arrival had certainly lit up Shreya’s life and her Instagram posts are proof of it. Sharing a pic from Devyaan’s first Diwali celebration, Shreya posted a pic wherein the mother and son duo were seen twinning in aquamarine-coloured outfits.

A Smile to Melt Your Heart

As Devyaan turned 6 months old, Shreya once again treated fans with adorable pics of her little prince. Devyaan was all smiles as mommy held him close to her. In the caption, Shreya wrote about how Devyaan has been exploring the world around him.

The Mother-Son Duo Goes Ethnic

Shreya looked stunning as she opted for a white kurta and paired it with teal coloured dupatta to strike a pose with Devyaan in ethnics. On the other hand, Devyaan looked irresistibly cute in his light brown coloured kurta-pyjama and red coloured Nehru jacket.

