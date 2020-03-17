Happy Birthday Shweta Bachchan Nanda: Abhishek pokes fun at sister's style sense with adorable throwback pic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

On the occasion of Shweta Bachchan Nanda celebrates her 46th birthday today. Like every other brother, Abhishek Bachchan too pokes some fun at his elder sister as he penned her a sweet birthday note.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda turns a year older today. The Indian author, who is also the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's older sister, celebrates her 46th birthday today. To mark the celebrity Piscean's birthday, Abhishek pulled out an old picture from the archives and shared it online. The photo, taken when Shweta and Abhishek were little kids, sees the siblings seated with their parents, Amitabh and . In the picture, Abhishek was seen seated in the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress's lap while Shweta turned Big B's lap into her throne.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Abhishek wished his sister the best year. "Happy Birthday Shwetdi! Have the best year," he said before he poked fun at his sister for her outfit in the photo. Little Shweta was dressed in a white floral printed dress as she was distracted by her baby brother in the photo. "Evidence that you've been trying to be a fashionista since childhood... The dress!!! Wow!!!" he wrote, adding numerous laughing emojis.

The photo comes five weeks after Shweta shared a black and white photo from their siblings' childhood. In the throwback photo, Jr Bachchan was seen throwing a fit while Shweta tried to take turns to ride a toy tractor. Check out the photo below:

Earlier during the day, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and thanked fans for all the love they've showered on Shweta. "To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday .. my most grateful thanks and gratitude .." he tweeted before he urged fans to stay safe amid the Coronavirus outbrealk. "All is well so far .. be safe , be in precaution and care .." his tweet read.

T 3472 - To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday .. my most grateful thanks and gratitude ..

All is well so far .. be safe , be in precaution and care .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

