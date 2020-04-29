Happy Birthday Siddhant Chaturvedi: 5 Times Gully Boy actor proved he is a star with multiple talents

As Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrates his 27th birthday, here’s why this young heartthrob is much more than an actor.

Among all the newcomers who had made their big Bollywood debut in 2019, Siddhant Chaturvedi has managed to leave an everlasting impression on cine buffs. He stepped into the showbiz world with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which featured in the lead and was seen playing the role of MC Sher in the movie. To note, Siddhant’s character MC Sher played a key role in the upliftment of the underground rap scene in India. His performance won him immense admiration and appreciation and Siddhant was an overnight star.

While his onscreen charisma made millions of girls go crazy, Siddhant has all the charms of a star. From good looks to swag, talent, determination and the will to walk an extra mile for his goals, this newcomer has proved his mettle with his debut movie itself. Interestingly, ever since Siddhant made his debut with Gully Boy, he has constantly been in the news. After all, this newcomer has bagged some big projects like Yash Raj Films Bunty Aur Babli 2 with , Rani Mukerji and debutant Sharvari. Besides, Siddhant will also be seen in a movie opposite .

And while we can’t wait to witness his magic once again on the big screen, Siddhant has been taking the social media with a storm flaunting his different aspects. So as the young star turns a year older today, we bring you five instances where Siddhant proved that he is much more than just an actor, instead, he is a star with multiple talents.

Siddhant is Bollywood’s own Picasso and it will leave you amazed

Siddhant Chaturvedi is a powerhouse of talent and there is no second thought to it. But did you know that our young superstar is also an impeccable painter? Yes! The Gully Boy actor has been sharing beautiful glimpses of his painting and the confident brush strokes and choice of colours scream perfection in every bit. His artistic works include paintings of nature, love, religious ones, etc. and he is honing his skills with the colours during the lockdown.

Siddhant can make your heart dance to the tunes of his guitar

Music is something not everyone has a knack of playing with. But looks like Siddhant also mastered this art. He recently shared a video of himself wherein he was seen playing the iconic song ‘Samne Yeh Kaun Aaya, Dil Me Hui Hulchul’. While his skills with the guitar made our heart beam with joy, his soulful voice also struck the right chord with our hearts

Not just on the silver screen, MC Sher is a great rapper in real life as well

As we all are stuck in our houses during the COVID 19 outbreak, it is also the time when the entire nation has come together to laud the selfless services of the doctors, nurses and police officers. While several celebrities have appreciated their efforts in this crisis situation, Siddhant is no different. In fact, the actor, who had won hearts with his rapping skills in Gully Boy, also paid a tribute to the heroes with a freestyle rap and also urged the fans to stay at home and keep the hopes high.

Siddhant’s pensive thoughts will make you fall in love with him all over again

Not just a brilliant rapper and an impeccable artist, Siddhant is also a man of deep thoughts. This is evident with the quotes he shared on Instagram. His pensive mode is bound to make you fall in love with his words as he will touch the deepest corners of your soul and take you to a different world. His intellect is certainly a treat for the fans.

When Siddhant is in the kitchen drool-worthy magic is bound to happen

Interestingly, the ongoing lockdown, which has got us all holed up in our houses, has made us try our hands on different things. Interestingly, Siddhant is no different as he is making the most of this lockdown period by spending time with his family. In fact, the Gully Boy star surprised his mother on her birthday as he baked a yummy chocolate cake for her. Siddhant also shared a video of the same wherein he was seen sprinkling toppings on his cake in Salt Bae style.

