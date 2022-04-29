Happy Birthday Siddhant Chaturvedi: Studying CA to making big in Bollywood; 10 things about the actor

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has turned a year wiser today. He is one of the talented and most promising actors in the entertainment industry. His handsome looks and boy-next-door attitude made him win several hearts. He entered the industry with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and since then, there is no looking back for him. His latest venture was Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, which was a super hit. He romanced Deepika Padukone in the film and their chemistry was liked by many.

Siddhant is a true example of ‘hardwork and talent take you places’. From an ordinary man to an extraordinary star in Bollywood, it has been quite a journey for him. Today, he enjoys a massive fan following on social media. On his birthday, let us read more to find out about the star.

Here are 10 things that you should know about our birthday boy:

1. CA in making

Many don’t know but Siddhant studied to become a Charted Accountant (CA) like his father and also cleared his exam. Later, he followed his heart for the love of acting.

2. Faced rejections

Remember his nerve-hitting dialogue, “Jahan se inke sapne shuru hote hai, wahan humare khatam hote hai”? He certainly faced lots of rejection at the beginning of his career. It took him a 6-year-long struggle to make it big in the industry. But his never-giving-up attitude helped him to overcome those rejections.

3. A beauty pageant winner

In 2012, he participated in the Clean and Clear 'Bombay Times Fresh Face' 2012 and emerged as its winner. And, he also won Clean and Clear 'The Times of India Fresh Face 2013'. Quite an achiever, we must say!

4. A commercial star

He has named several big commercials to his credit before debuting in Bollywood.

5. A sitcom actor

Chaturvedi is a big Bollywood star today but do you know back in 2016 he appeared in a coming-of-age sitcom, Life Sahi Hai? Its first season was aired on YouTube while the second got released on Zee 5. He was also part of the show Inside Edge.

6. Chance Pe Dance

During the Inside Edge success party, he asked Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhar to dance to the song Gallan Goodiyaan from the film to get her attention and thought this is the best way to do it.

7. Gully Boy happened

He was discovered by director Zoya Akhtar for the 2019 film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He auditioned for it, wrote his own rap song to prove his mettle during the selection process, and one day, received a life-changing call as he got selected for the role of MC Sher.

8. Became a Yash Raj hero

With his hard work and efforts, he became a part of the YRF family. His second movie was Bunty Aur Babli 2, which made him a commercial actor.

9. A rapper in real life

Not just he only played the role of a rapper in his first movie Gully Boy, but he is actually a rapper in real life as well. He also writes beautiful poems.

10. Multi-talented artist

Apart from being a talented actor, he is also an impeccable painter. His Instagram handle is proof of it as he shares beautiful paintings. The confident brush strokes and choice of colours scream perfection in every bit.

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy birthday to Siddhant Chaturvedi!

