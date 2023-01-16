Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 8 times the Mission Majnu actor proved his love for nature

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most loved actors in town. He made his debut in Bollywood in 2012 with Student of the Year co-starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. He has impressed the audience with his solid performances. Sidharth also enjoys a massive fan base globally. He is often seen treating fans with stylish pictures on social media. On his birthday today here's looking at his pictures that prove he is a true-blue nature lover. Outdoor junkie

Sidharth, who is celebrating his 37th birthday today, shared this gorgeous picture on his Instagram handle. In the picture, he is seen enjoying nature while chilling in an infinity pool. The lush green forest and cloudy weather make for a perfect location. Sharing the picture with his fans, he wrote, "Want to go BACK to nature. #naturelover #outdoorjunkie #SidFit." His fans went gaga over him and the view.

Manali diaries During his trip to Manali, the Shershaah actor was seen heading out for a quick getaway. He posed for a picture with greenery and a scenic mountain view in the backdrop. He is seen sporting a checkered shirt with cargo pants. The sun kissing his face is all things beautiful. Along with the picture, Sidharth wrote a Kishore Kumar song. His post read, "Musafir hoon yaaron… #kishorekumarsongs #legend."

Workout inspo What's the secret behind Sidharth's fit body? Nature! Despite going on a vacation, he made sure to keep himself fit and healthy. He ditched the gym and instead opted for nature's gym. He was seen doing his workout with the support of a tree. He posted the picture with the caption, "Free gym membership, Sponsored by nature #SidFit #outdoorworkout."

DDLJ vibes Throwback to Sidharth channelising his inner Shah Rukh Khan. In these pictures, the birthday boy dished out major Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge vibes as he posed like SRK in a lush green field. He exuded charm in a sweatshirt and denim jeans. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Own your morning, Own your day, Own your life. #beawesome #behumble #bekind."

New Year vacay Sidharth welcomed his 2022 with a jungle safari. Reportedly, he went to Ranthambore with his rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani. He shared his pictures from the trip as he enjoyed the safari and the beautiful sunset. Along with it, he wrote, "Happy New Year! May this year be the start of a new chapter in which you write your own story! Wishing you strength & good health on this journey ahead..."

Nature baby In this throwback picture, Sidharth is seen in his trekking gear. Amid enjoying his trek, a tiny bird sits on his hand and eats food. The picture is all things cute. He shared this picture on the occasion of World Environment Day. He also penned a quote by John Burroughs that read, "I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order."

Hanging out Time and again, Sidharth has proved his love for nature. In this one too, he opted for an outdoor workout. This time, he chose to go upside down by hanging on a tree. The actor, who is a health freak, is definitely setting some fitness standards. In the caption, he wrote, "Let’s hang out!"

Sunkissed Sidharth was seen exploring mother nature at its best. In the pictures, he is seen soaking up the morning sun in his winter outfit amid the greenery. His caption read, "Starting the year with soaking up the morning sun. Mother Nature at its best!"

Work front Sidharth was last seen in Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He is now all set to be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated to release on January 20 on Netflix. He also has Yodha with Disha Patani in the pipeline.

