Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Actor’s 5 best romantic songs that will tug at your heartstrings

On the occasion of Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday today, we have compiled his best romantic songs. Check it below.

The handsome hunk , who kicked off his career as a model, is among the most talented actors of Bollywood. The actor made his smashing debut with ’s Student of the Year alongside and . Since then, there has been no looking back and the Kapoor and Sons actor has come a long way. Ahead of his contemporaries, Sidharth is loved for his stellar performances in films like Ek Villain, Kapoor and Sons, Hasee Toh Phasee to name a few.

Born on 16 January, 1985, Malhotra was born in Delhi into a Punjabi family. At the age of 18, the dashing actor began modelling. However, he decided to quit it after four years as he was dissatisfied with the profession. Later, he successfully auditioned for a film to be directed by Anubhav Sinha, but the film was shelved, following which he worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the 2010 film My Name Is Khan.

Notably, in a span of nearly a decade in the industry, Sidharth has explored all the genres that of action, thriller, comedy and romance and needless to say he has pulled off every role with perfection. From playing an aspiring businessman in Hasee Toh Phasee, criminal in the action thriller Ek Villain to an aspiring author in the family drama Kapoor & Sons, Sidharth has impressed the audience with his acting prowess.

His films are loved by the masses for the songs. Be it foot-tapping party numbers or soulful romantic tracks, his movies have the songs for all the occasions. Today, it’s a special day for Sidharth Malhotra as he has turned a year older. The talented actor is receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from his loyal fans and friends from the film industry. As he is celebrating his birthday today, we bring to you his best five romantic songs that will tug at your heartstrings. Take a look below.

1. Tum Hi Aana 2. Bolna 3. Galliyan 4. Humdard 5. Ishq Wala Love Also Read: Army Day: Shershaah duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pay their respects to soldiers for their sacrifice

