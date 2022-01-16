Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Ek Villain to Shershaah, 5 films you can watch to see his versatile acting

Sidharth Malhotra is an actor who doesn’t need an introduction. The actor, who had made his debut with the 2012 release Student of The Year, has managed to successfully carve a niche for himself at his own pace. It hasn’t been a cakewalk for Sidharth. While modelling happened to him at a very young age, his journey had its share of ups and down. Sidharth’s charming look, swag, deep voice and impeccable skills helped him win millions of hearts and there was no stopping for him.

Over the years, Sidharth has managed to prove his mettle time and again on the big screen and has emerged as a versatile actor. In fact, he has given several impressive performances which have left the audience in awe of his talent. As Sidharth is set to turn a year older today, here’s a look at some of his best movies which you can watch on his birthday to celebrate him as an actor.

Ek Villain

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the 2014 release featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. It was an action thriller that revolved around a ruthless killer who goes on a killing spree after his wife is murdered by a sadist serial killer. Sidharth was seen playing the role of a ruthless killer and his performance did leave a mark.

Kapoor & Sons

Helmed by Shakun Batra, this 2016 release was a family comedy drama that featured Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rishi Kapoor in the lead. The movie narrated the story of two brothers, their dysfunctional family and how their grandfather makes an attempt to bring the entire family together.

Hasee To Phasee

Directed by Vinil Mathew, this 2014 release romantic drama featured Sidharth opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie revolved around a struggling businessman whose life changes after his girlfriend’s younger sister enter his life and changes his perception towards everything. While we were in awe of Sidharth’s innocent look in the movie, his chemistry with Parineeti was also on point.

A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky

This 2017 release action comedy was written and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The movie featured Sidharth in the role of a spy opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. He was seen playing a person with two parallel lives and he did manage to do complete justice to his character. A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky also featured Suniel Shetty as a lead antagonist.

Shershaah

This Vishnuvardhan directorial happens to be Sidharth Malhotra’s recent release and it has made him the talk of the town. It happened to be a biopic on Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra who had laid his life during the Kargil War. While Sidharth played the role of Captain Vikram Batra, the movie also featured his rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani.