Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma & Rashmika Mandanna shower love on the actor

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the top-most actors of Bollywood currently. He had a successful 2021 with Shershaah winning all hearts and this year too, he has quite an exciting lineup of films. Today, the actor is celebrating his birthday and wishes have been pouring in from every corner. Netizens have taken to their social media to wish the actor and not only then, but even his friends from the Bollywood fraternity have wished him. From Anushka Sharma to Rashmika Mandanna, all of them have taken to their Instagram stories to wish Sid.

Anushka Sharma shared a post of Sidharth Malhotra looking dapper in the picture. He wore a white sleeveless vest over black pants as he sat with his hands folded and with an intense look on his face. Anushka wrote, “Happy Birthday Sidharth! Wishing you love and light always.” Rashmika Mandanna who is all set to make her debut opposite Sidharth in Bollywood with Mission Majnu too wished her co-star with a cute picture in which we can see both her and Sid’s faces. She wrote, “@sidmalhotra.. we for sure need to take more pichas together..Happy happy birthday you!” Even Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to wish Sidharth.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna and in Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. On the personal front, the actor is rumoured to be dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. Although the two have never spoken about their relationship, their spotting together on several occasions has given rise to speculations about them dating.

