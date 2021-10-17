Happy Birthday Simi Garewal: 5 best moments from her iconic chat show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’

Veteran actor and talk show host Simi Garewal turned a year older on Sunday, October 17. The 72-year old still manages to rule several hearts with her bold nature and boss lady-like personality. Simi Garewal is not only known for sharing the silver screen with prolific actors including Shashi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor and more. But she also earned recognition across the globe for her chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Her candid personality on the show made her well-known among movie buffs, while many popular Bollywood celebs graced her show pouring their heart out. Today, on the special occasion of Simi Garewal’s birthday, here we have curated 5 iconic moments from her chat show that can never be forgotten by fans.

Rekha confessing her love for Amitabh Bachchan

In one of the episodes which saw evergreen star Rekha as the main guest, host Simi ended up asking her the most inevitable question on national television. When asked, “Fascinated as you were, did you in the process fall in love with Amit Ji?” Rekha replied, “Absolutely, duh! That’s a dumb question. I’ve yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can’t help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out?”

Sushmita Sen opening up about adoption

When actress Sushmita Sen decided to go for adoption with marriage, many believed that the star was only doing it for publicity. When Simi Garewal asked her to open up on the same, Sushmita Sen said, “I went to 14 organisations and they all refused me because they apparently don't give kids to single parents. Some people had this very strange notion of ‘what if this is a publicity stunt’. All I have to do is be on the cover of a magazine to get the publicity I want. I don’t have to take on a lifetime of responsibility for that.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s opinion on the showbiz industry

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joined Simi Garewal on the chat show, she expressed her candid thoughts on the crab mentality prevailing in the entertainment industry. She opined, “It would probably be a more general statement when I say the crab mentality. It’s about all the crabs in the basket. And there’s one who’s climbing out, taking all the trouble, making the effort. And instead of encouraging and helping, you just go and pull that one down. And say, ‘stay with us, crawl with us, but you’re not going nowhere’. This is a sad attitude to have.”

Ranveena Tandon opening up on engagement with Akshay Kumar

When Simi Garewal asked Raveena Tandon the reason behind taking a 2-year hiatus from acting. The actress said, “It was a voluntary decision, I was engaged to somebody I knew and I thought I’ll give up. Because I wanted to lead a normal life.” Simi when further probed if the hiatus was in hope for marriage, Raveena added, “I don’t think engagement is hope, I would treat it much more seriously than just hope. He did say that the last day of his shoot, and then we will. In fact, even when I restarted my career, even now, he said give up your career and we will get married. And I said, once in my life, I chose you over my career but I’m sorry this time I think I’m going to choose my career.”

Preity Zinta reflecting on her 12-year old self

In a candid conversation with Simi Garewal, Kal Ho Naa Ho star Preity Zinta reflected on her 12-year-old self. The actress revealed she would do quirky things to pose like an adult. She said, “I stuffed my mom’s bra with oranges and I stood outside the club and said I’m 18.”

