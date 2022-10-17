Happy Birthday Simi Garewal: Find out the reason behind her love for colour ‘white’; SEE PICS from archives

Talking about her early life, Garewal was born into a rich family wherein her father served in the Indian Army as a Brigadier. She is a distant relative of filmmaker Karan Johar as well. She grew up in England and developed a strong command of the English language.

Veteran Bollywood actress Simi Garewal and her love for the colour white dates time immemorial. From beginning her career by working in black and white films to date, Garewal and the colour white are inseparable. Today, the actress has turned 75 years old. She is best known for her roles in Bollywood films like Do Badan, Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Siddhartha, Karz and Udeekaan to name a few.

She knew at a very early stage in her life that she was a creative person who enjoyed watching films. Soon, she bagged a role in the English film ‘Tarzan Goes to India’, wherein she made her debut alongside actor Feroz Khan in the year 1962. This film was a commercial hit, following which she earned several roles with ease. She soon began ruling the era of the 1960s to 1970s.

Simi Garewal and her love for colour white

However, as she began progressing in her career, one could pertinently note her fascination (which later transformed into love) for the colour white. In an interview to HerZindagi.com in the year 2018, Simi Garewal revealed about her love for colour white

She said, “I feel good when I wear white. It is a happy colour for me.”

Further justifying her choice of wearing white outfits, she said, “If I see a photograph of mine ten years later, it should not look outdated – that’s classic.”

The veteran actress had also given an interview to ETimes in the year 2011 wherein she mentioned that dresses of white colour always remain in her wardrobe. “I love the colour white. Ever since I was a little girl my favourite party dresses were always white. I feel happy when I wear white. If I happen to get attracted to designs in another colour, I buy them, but they remain in my wardrobe, unworn. I also like cream, and ivory as colours – but they are extensions of white really."

SEE SOME PHOTOS, AND VIDEOS HERE