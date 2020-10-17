Happy Birthday Simi Garewal: From Mera Naam Joker to Karz, five best movies of the evergreen beauty

The stunning beauty Simi Garewal turns a year older today. Here's a look at some of the best movies of the veteran actress.

When we talk about the yesteryear actresses in Bollywood, among the first names that come to our mind is Simi Garewal. The ageless beauty made her debut in 1962 alongside Feroz Khan in Tarzan Goes to India. That ultimately paved her way into the film industry. Garewal featured in multiple movies from the 1970s to 80s while winning the hearts of millions with her utter beauty and acting prowess. She has also produced, directed, and hosted TV series and films.

Simi Garewal turns a year older today and on the special occasion, we look back at five of the best and most memorable movies in which the actress featured in the course of her career. The two-time Filmfare award winner has appeared in multiple movies but there are a few of them for which her performances will be remembered by generations. So, without further ado, let us have a look at the five best movies of the gorgeous diva.

Do Badan (1966)

The actress played the role of Dr. Anjali in the movie that also featured Manoj Kumar, Asha Parekh, and Pran in the lead roles. For the unversed, Simi Garewal won the Filmfare award for the best-supporting actress in the movie.

Saathi (1968)

This happens to be the second movie for which the actress won a Filmfare award. She played the role of Rajni in Saathi that also featured Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in the lead roles.

Mera Naam Joker (1970)

The movie itself has gained a cult status over time and is considered a classic. Apart from Raj Kapoor’s spectacular performance, the audience simply fell in love with Simi’s character as Mary. For the unversed, she played the role of a teacher.

Karz (1980)

Simi Garewal gave yet another phenomenal performance in the movie that also featured and Tina Munim in the lead roles. Not only that but Karz also won her a Filmfare nomination. She received critical acclaim for playing the role of Kamini Verma, a murderous wife.

Professor Pyarelal (1981)

Simi outshined everyone with her performance in this multistarrer that also featured Zeenat Aman, Dharmendra, Shreeram Lagoo, Nirupa Roy, and Amjad Khan in the lead roles.

