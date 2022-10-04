Happy Birthday Soha Ali Khan: 5 Lesser known facts about the Hush Hush actress

Meanwhile, we wish the gorgeous actress a very Happy Birthday, and here are some lesser-known facts about her.

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan , who recently returned made her OTT debut with Amazon Prime’s thriller series Hush Hush , is celebrating her 44 th birthday today. She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Dil Maange More’ alongside Shahid Kapoor and went on to feature in films like Rang De Basanti, Ahista Ahista, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, and many more. Soha is the youngest sister of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and daughter of Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, who was the 9 th Nawab of Pataudi.

1. Soha Ali Khan attended The British School, in New Delhi, and studied modern history at Balliol College, Oxford. The actress also holds a master's degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

2. Soha has written a book titled, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous. The book features a collection of humorous anecdotes about the life of the actress as a royal princess of Pataudi Palace. The book was published in 2017.

3. Soha hosted the reality game show Godrej Khelo Jeeto Jiyo. The game show was based on innovatively conceptualized games in a home-style setting, in which contestants could win a home and everything in it.

4. Soha acted in a short film, Soundproof, which was directed by Aditya Kelgaonkar. The short film was screened at various film festivals and won awards at the New York Indian Film Festival, and the Indian Film Festival of Houston. At the Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards, it won the best short film award. While at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala and Belgaum International Short Film Festival, it won awards for best short fiction.

5. Soha Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast and follows a healthy lifestyle. She often posts videos of her Yoga sessions and intense workouts on social media and motivates her fans to live a healthy lifestyle. Apart from this, she is very fond of Indian food – and her favorite dishes are Tandoori Chicken and Dal Tadka. She always carries her dry fruits and nuts to keep herself energized.

